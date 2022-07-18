J.P. Massey Drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

If you need a little help finding yourself, as well as a better understanding of the world and the things in it, well, Puscifer might be able to help you out with that… although you might find yourself even more lost than before. Fair warning. After a six-year hiatus, Maynard James Keenan’s project Puscifer brought their headlining tour to Pittsburgh, supporting their last release of Existential Reckoning — a long wait for fans since its release in October of 2020. Alongside Keenan’s “Core Agents” were performing characters, investigating the album’s “alien abduction” theme. The immersive real-life Men in Black vibe gave the audience a true run for their money with this experience. With their strict no phone policy set in place (and heavily enforced), you were truly left with an incredible show put on before you without distraction and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO