ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

J.P. Massey Drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

gophersports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS – Gophers right-handed pitcher J.P. Massey (Chicago, Ill. / Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep) was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 200th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. In the last 10 years of Gopher baseball, Max Meyer...

gophersports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Langdok Captains Aurora FC During Historic, Inaugural Season

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Golden Gophers soccer standout Makenzie Langdok is making a mark on the professional scene playing close to home for Minnesota Aurora FC during its inaugural season this summer. The St. Michael, Minn., native currently serves as team captain and has been a major contributor in the team's...
EAGAN, MN
247Sports

Four-star LB Anthony Speca set to make fourth visit to U-M

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan on July 31st for the annual summer extravaganza recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. The Wolverines offered the talented 6-foot-2, 220-pounder back in September...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Long-time Pitt commit Zion Fowler talks new coaches, Panthers fit

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Receiver Zion Fowler camped at Pittsburgh last season, was offered and committed a few months later. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound St. Peter's Prep standout also plays in the secondary but he will head to Pittsburgh as a receiver, which meant he had to get to know a few new coaches, which he spoke about with 247Sports. (Interview in the video player at the top of the page.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt Football Set for ACC Kickoff in Charlotte

PITTSBURGH—College football season is here. The Pitt Panthers will be represented at the 2022 ACC Kickoff Media Day event this week by head coach Pat Narduzzi and a trio of senior players - offensive tackle Carter Warren, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and defensive end Deslin Alexandre - at the Westin Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: Let’s Rank the Pittsburgh Stadium Names

The rechristening of the gridiron on the North Shore has been the subject of innumerable opinions, articles and recriminations so far — and why would we try to stop that train?. Pittsburghers are, to say the least, perturbed that the former ketchup colosseum will be known as Acrisure Stadium...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Brooks College
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Pitt Football Recruiting News

Football recruiting news has been a bit slow over the last few weeks due to the current dead period in recruiting but that will change soon. In fact, the Pitt football program will receive some news, in the form of a commitment very soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brady Pevarnik, Darin Kowalski share West Penn Amateur lead after 2 rounds

Latrobe graduate Brady Pevarnik used a strong first round and shares the lead with South Hills Country Club Darin Kowalski at the 122nd Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur tournament at Butler. The duo shot an even-par 140 for two rounds, both played Monday. The field was cut to the low...
PENN, PA
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 18-25

Local music performances are a little light this week because the annual Deutschtown Music Festival is set for the weekend, featuring over 400 acts from in and around the Pittsburgh area. (Look for my preview on the fest online this Wednesday!) While you wait for the festivities, here are a few touring acts touching down in the ‘Burgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Puscifer abducts Pittsburgh into alternate dimension

If you need a little help finding yourself, as well as a better understanding of the world and the things in it, well, Puscifer might be able to help you out with that… although you might find yourself even more lost than before. Fair warning. After a six-year hiatus, Maynard James Keenan’s project Puscifer brought their headlining tour to Pittsburgh, supporting their last release of Existential Reckoning — a long wait for fans since its release in October of 2020. Alongside Keenan’s “Core Agents” were performing characters, investigating the album’s “alien abduction” theme. The immersive real-life Men in Black vibe gave the audience a true run for their money with this experience. With their strict no phone policy set in place (and heavily enforced), you were truly left with an incredible show put on before you without distraction and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Venue at Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens

GREENSBURG — Live! Casino Pittsburgh, located in Westmoreland County, celebrated the opening of its new event and entertainment venue on Thursday. The Venue Live! is a 7,000-square-foot space that includes a ballroom, private entrance, performance stage and bar. It has the capacity to host 350 seated guests or 650 guests for cocktail-style events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
this song is sick

A Massive New Mac Miller Mural Has Gone Up in Pittsburgh

An artist in Pittsburgh has paid homage to one of the city’s most beloved musicians, Mac Miller. A massive new Mac Miller mural has been created that shows Miller in all the different eras of his life, from when he was just a kid to one of his final photoshoots. The mural also has the Roberto Clemente bridge in the background, along with several of Mac Miller’s different album covers.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy