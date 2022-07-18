ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Victims, gunman, and 'good Samaritan' who ended massacre ID'd in Indiana mall shooting

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

T hree people killed in a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana , along with the suspected shooter and the man credited with stopping him, were identified by authorities on Monday.

The victims of the shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, south of Indianapolis, were Victor Gomez, 30, Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, police announced.

The suspected gunman in the shooting, which also injured two other people, was identified as 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman, who was killed by an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, who was carrying his gun under the state's constitutional carry law, which allows citizens to carry guns without an additional permit.


Police said the "good Samaritan" was shopping with his girlfriend when Sapirman opened fire in the mall.

Sapirman had no criminal history as an adult but had minor juvenile offenses, according to police, which included a fight at school and "being a juvenile runaway."

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison praised Dicken's actions in a press conference Monday.

"His actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun. He was very proficient in that, tactically sound, and as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him," Ison said. "He has, to our knowledge — he has no police training and no military background."

101.1. The Wiz

‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative

On Sunday, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman walked into a Greenwood Park Mall food court in Greenwood, Indiana, carrying a rifle and pistol with access to another rifle and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to the New York Times. He killed three people and injured two others and he surely would have killed many more if not for 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, who was legally carrying a concealed gun while shopping in the mall with his girlfriend. Dicken shot and killed Sapirman about two minutes into the shooting spree. Dicken is a hero—he’s also a rarity.
GREENWOOD, IN
WashingtonExaminer

