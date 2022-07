The Los Angeles Lakers had an atrocious season this past year, and nobody can possibly deny that when considering the expectations for the team at the start of the year. Despite the brilliance of LeBron James averaging 30.3 PPG and 8.2 RPG, the Lakers could not find any form of unity on the court with Russell Westbrook playing inefficiently and Anthony Davis again missing significant time on the court. Westbrook shot a putrid 29.8% from three and also nailed only 66.7% of his foul shots while turning the ball over 3.8 times per game. The big man only appeared in 40 games, and for the second straight year, played under 60 games. The rest of the roster was very poorly built and head coach Frank Vogel could not get their guys going on either end of the floor. Of course, Vogel was fired at the start of the offseason for the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO