‘Jealous’ woman ‘tried to hire dark web hitman to murder Sports Direct colleague after they both had affair with boss’

By Rob Pattinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A SHELF stacker at SportsDirect having an affair with her manager tried to hire a hitman to kill a colleague - when she TOO started bedding their boss, a court heard.

Whitney Franks, 26, secretly dated married dad James Prest for over a year after the pair met at the Milton Keynes branch of the sports giant.

Whitney Franks is on trial today accused of soliciting a hitman to murder a former work colleague at Sports Direct Credit: Hyde News & Pictures
James Press was allegedly seeing both co-workers - causing Ms Franks to become 'rampantly jealous' Credit: Hyde News & Pictures

But when co-worker Ruut Ruutna joined the store, she started romping with Mr Prest behind his original mistress’ back, it is said.

Suspicious Franks "followed" Press - believing him to be secretly seeing Ms Ruutna at night.

The affair left her so "rampantly jealous" she went onto the dark web and tried to hire a hitman for £1,000, using crypto-currency.

She posted Ms Ruutna's home address and Facebook profile and requested: 'I'm looking for the murder of a woman. I have £1,000 and I am willing to pay more.

"This woman has caused a lot of problems for myself and others. Please can you help sort this out?"

Instead of a contract killer, a journalist spotted the post and tipped-off cops, a court heard on Monday.

Andrew Copeland, prosecuting, told Reading crown court Mr Prest swapped lovers when Franks moved to a separate branch of SportsDirect five miles away.

He said: "Why would she do this? The Crown say because of rampant jealousy. She wanted to take away the love rival."

The prosecutor added: "Whitney Franks and Ruut Ruutna were work colleagues together with James Prest, who was general manager at Sports Direct in Milton Keynes.

"They were not only work colleagues but love rivals of James Prest and both were romantically involved with him at the same time.

“Both knew James Prest had a long term partner with two young children. They were not concerned about that but were concerned about each other.

“They both knew that James Prest was not prepared to leave his long term partner or their children."

The prosecutor continued: "Prest tried to play them off against each other. What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive."

The court heard James Prest started work at the Milton Keynes branch in August 2014 - a year before Whitney Franks.

By 2016 they were romantically involved. In 2017 Ruut Ruutna joined. By 2018, Franks switched branches, and Ruutna and Prest began their relationship.

Mr Copeland said: "By 2020 James Prest would, while his partner and children were in bed, frequently leave his house and go to Ruut Ruutna's house.

"On August 17, 2020, Whitney Franks showed up at the Milton Keynes Sports Direct. It wasn't a work-related visit, but personal.

"James Prest was clearly upset and she made a comment about him sneaking around at night.

"Both ladies did not speak to each other or about each other - how did she know about James Prest going around Ruut Ruutna's at night.

"She must have been following him. Why would she be doing that? Out of jealousy."

On September 1, 2018, Franks sent another email to James Prest begging to rekindle their affair.

Mr Copeland said "This email was of a more positive nature and made reference to past sexual activity between the two and concluded with a plea to give her another chance.

"In the email, she says 'I can give you the entire world James, if you can give me a chance I think you could be the happiest you have ever been in your life. I truly mean it."

But the following day the police were contacted by BBC journalist Carl Miller, who spotted her request for a killer online.

The court heard Franks set up a cryptocurrency account, allowing her to make anonymous purchases online and bought £282.57 worth of bitcoin on August 20.

The prosecutor said: "This was not a drunken act. The Crown would suggest she was deadly serious. Police went to Ms Ruutna's address and she was not there.

"The landlady directed them to Sports Direct where she was working. They took her to a quiet area and told her the existence of the message.

"She responded saying 'I have a hunch of who it is' and she named Whitney Franks.

"Out of concern for her safety, she was taken to a safehouse. The investigation continued and Whitney Franks was arrested on September 10, 2020.

"In a police interview she admitted looking at the website generally, and a pop-up came up, which she clicked on and took her to the dark web.

"Her curiosity got the better of her and it was offering drugs, weapons - and murder.

"She couldn't believe such a website existed and that it must have been a scam. She wanted to examine if it was a scam."

Franks, of Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, denies one count of soliciting murder between August 17 and September 1, 2020.

Then trial continues.

