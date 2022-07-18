Maren Morris Recalls Her 'American Idol' Audition With An Iconic Movie Line

Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris shared a throwback on her social media channels, and she did it in the best way.

Now one of the biggest award-winning artists in country music, Morris shared a memento from 2007, when she was striving to kickstart her career. That’s when she auditioned for American Idol.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…” Morris wrote in her Instagram caption on Monday (July 18). “I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy. 😂🏆”

On TikTok, the “Circles Around This Town” singer shared another photo of the ticket, dated August 6, 2007 for the American Idol season 7 auditions at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Morris said, “they passed on me in 5 seconds,” mouthing the famous lines from Pretty Woman: “You work on commission, right? Big mistake. Big. Huge!”

That’s when Morris shows a glimpse of the awards she’s earned over the years, proving that even though the competition series didn't work as she'd hoped, “sometimes the long road pays off… 🏆”

