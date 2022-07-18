ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Maren Morris Recalls Her 'American Idol' Audition With An Iconic Movie Line

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kluGW_0gk3qHj800
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris shared a throwback on her social media channels, and she did it in the best way.

Now one of the biggest award-winning artists in country music, Morris shared a memento from 2007, when she was striving to kickstart her career. That’s when she auditioned for American Idol.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…” Morris wrote in her Instagram caption on Monday (July 18). “I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy. 😂🏆”

On TikTok, the “Circles Around This Town” singer shared another photo of the ticket, dated August 6, 2007 for the American Idol season 7 auditions at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Morris said, “they passed on me in 5 seconds,” mouthing the famous lines from Pretty Woman: “You work on commission, right? Big mistake. Big. Huge!”

That’s when Morris shows a glimpse of the awards she’s earned over the years, proving that even though the competition series didn't work as she'd hoped, “sometimes the long road pays off… 🏆”

Morris is one of many artists included in the all-star lineup at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

New information surrounding Jak Knight's passing has emerged. According to a coroner's report obtained by People, the comedian was found on a Los Angeles, Calif. embankment on July 14. The 28-year-old's cause of death has been ruled as a suicide. Knight's family confirmed his passing in a statement to NBC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
GMA

Danielle Fishel recreates Topanga’s iconic ‘Donut in the Sky’ dance from 'Boy Meets World'

Danielle Fishel took “Boy Meets World” fans back to 1993 with her iconic “Donut in the Sky” performance. The actress, who is known for her role as Topanga in the hit show, shared a video of herself on Thursday recreating her character’s interpretation of the poem, “Donut in the Sky,” from the episode, “Cory’s Alternative Friends,” -- which is also the episode where fans first see Topanga.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maren Morris
The Guardian

Streaming: The Phantom of the Open and the best underdog sports films

The underdog sports drama is an inspirational but essentially results-oriented film genre. No matter how hopeless the aspiring athlete(s) at the outset of proceedings, the story brings them, at the very least, to the brink of victory: talent is prized and rewarded. The Phantom of the Open (out now on multiple VOD platforms), however, is a pleasing exception to the formula – a sporting biopic in which the improbable hero’s outright crapness at his inexplicably chosen game is not just frankly stated but actively celebrated.
FOOTBALL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

168K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy