Vikings Training Camp TEs Preview: Irv Smith Jr. Atop Unproven Room With Little Depth

Heading into the 2022 season, the Vikings are loaded with star power and depth at the running back and wide receiver positions. Tight end, however, is a different story.

Here's a wild stat: the five tight ends on the Vikings' roster combined for a grand total of one NFL reception last year. One! Without looking it up, I can confidently say that has to be the fewest of any team by a decent margin.

The context is, of course, that starter Irv Smith Jr. missed the entire season with a meniscus injury suffered in August. Tyler Conklin stepped in as an every-down player and was good enough (61 catches, 593 yards, 3 touchdowns) to earn a three-year contract from the Jets in free agency this spring. Chris Herndon, Luke Stocker, and Ben Ellefson were the other three TEs who saw the field for Minnesota in 2021, and only Ellefson returns out of that group.

On the surface, tight end is a major potential weakness of the 2022 Vikings. But there are also a few reasons why the team's lack of proven depth at the position may not matter much this year.

For one, Smith is back from his injury and is an obvious breakout candidate after flashing immense potential in his first two seasons and in last year's training camp. The Vikings are also high on what they believe to be the untapped ability of No. 2 TE Johnny Mundt, who was brought over from the Rams along with Kevin O'Connell and a few other coaches. And lastly, the importance of the position simply won't be as great under O'Connell as it has been in recent years, because the Vikings are expected to use fewer two-TE sets and more three or four-receiver looks.

Oh, and there are rumblings that a reunion with Kyle Rudolph is a possibility, which would be a nice boost to the Vikings' depth.

Heading into 2022 training camp, Inside the Vikings will be previewing every position on Minnesota's roster. Today, the focus turns to the tight ends.

Projected starter

Irv Smith Jr.

Age: 24 (in August)

24 (in August) 2022 cap hit: $1.845 million

$1.845 million 2021 stats: N/A (injured)

It's a shame Smith's opportunity for a breakout campaign was put on hold due to injury a year ago. He was legitimately one of the most impressive players on the Vikings' roster during training camp, making plays day in and day out. After two years of splitting time evenly with Rudolph as a young player, Smith was going to be the guy.

The opportunity returns this year. With Conklin gone, Smith is going to be counted on to dominate snaps for the Vikings at tight end — something that won't change even if the 32-year-old Rudolph is brought back. This is the final year of Smith's rookie contract, so he's extra motivated to go out and prove that he can be a great No. 1 TE in the NFL and put up big-time numbers.

"All the different ways we marry the run and the pass, I think Irv has the perfect skillset to play a big role in that," O'Connell said earlier this year. "Going back and watching him, I know he was feeling really, really good before the injury last year. He had a really productive camp and it was a shame to not see all of that hard work come to fruition in the season. But that’s what we’re trying to do now, get him right back to where he was, if not better, if not stronger."

Despite this being his fourth season, Smith is still a few weeks away from his 24th birthday. The former second-round pick out of Alabama has the skill set to be a dangerous weapon for the Vikings this year if he can stay healthy and put it all together.

Projected backup

Johnny Mundt

Age: 27

27 2022 cap hit: $1.185 million

$1.185 million 2021 stats: 1 rec, 9 yards

Through five seasons with the Rams, Mundt has been nothing more than a rotational blocking specialist and special teams asset. He has ten career receptions and has a career high of 213 offensive snaps played, set in 2019.

Nevertheless, he is currently expected to be the Vikings' No. 2 tight end this season, unless they add someone like Rudolph before Week 1.

Signing with the Vikings was presumably a no-brainer for Mundt. He gets to remain in an offensive scheme he knows very well, with O'Connell as the head coach and his former position coach, Wes Phillips, as the offensive coordinator. He also might get the chance to play more than he ever has before.

Mundt is an excellent blocker who gives the Vikings versatility and experience in that area of the game. Where he'll look to expand this year is as a pass-catcher. He has the ability to make plays as a receiver, he just wasn't asked to do that with the Rams.

Others

Ben Ellefson

Zach Davidson

Nick Muse (R)

I warned you that the depth was bleak.

Ellefson saw some action early last season after being claimed off of waivers from the Jaguars. The North Dakota State product is another blocking-first TE who can play on special teams.

Davidson was a 2021 fifth-round out of Central Missouri who mostly stood out at the time because he also punted in college. He looked extremely raw as a rookie and spent the whole year on the practice squad, but he's someone to keep an eye on in camp to see if he's made any strides. At 6'6" with 4.64 speed and great explosiveness and agility, he has the physical tools to become an intriguing receiving option, at least in theory.

Muse was a seventh-round pick this year; he's a good athlete for his size. He seems unlikely to crack the active roster this year, although you never know.

