Here's Why Fullback Could be Broncos' Most Slept-On Position

The need for more wide receivers running routes in today’s NFL is causing the fullback to go the way of the dodo in most offenses. However, the West Coast offense and the zone-blocking scheme the Denver Broncos are championing now do not hold to that new principle.

In fact, the fullback is an integral position in these philosophies and requires a high level of talent to bring out the best in the offense. The Broncos have moved to a West Coast offense and will be utilizing the wide zone in the running game with the arrival of new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The importance of the fullback comes into play in two ways: as a lead blocker and as a pass catcher.

The Broncos currently have one fullback listed on the roster, Andrew Beck, though there are rumors that tight end Eric Tomlinson could also try his hand there. Beck is a converted tight end who has seen very little action on offense.

His largest workload came in 2019 under Denver's then-offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Beck saw 230 offensive snaps in 2019, but since then, most of his playing time has been on special teams.

Is Beck up for the task?

That remains to be seen. We don’t have much information to answer the question accurately, but the Broncos' coaching staff and front office seem content with only Beck on the roster.

He wasn't the fullback during his time on the offense in 2019. Those duties belonged to Andy Janovich, a former fan favorite. We really haven’t seen much of Beck in the lineup as a fullback in a what will be a similar offense the Broncos will field in 2022.

Since Beck is a converted tight end, his ability to catch passes and run routes should be sufficient, even if it isn’t dynamic. He has provided blocking duties as a lead blocker when needed over the past two seasons, but that has happened only sparingly. Perhaps those few instances as a lead blocker can offer us a glimpse into the future.

In 1996, Denver's fullback duties belonged to Aaron Carver. He was capable, but it wasn’t until Howard Griffith arrived that the Broncos' running game became special. Griffith was on another level from a lead-blocking perspective.

If the Broncos want the offense to be as great as it can be, Beck will need to provide that little extra oomph needed as both a lead blocker and a receiving threat out of the backfield on occasion.

