Basehor, KS

Single-engine airplane crashes in bean field Monday morning near Basehor, Kansas

By The Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A small airplane crashed near Basehor, Kansas, on Monday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft was a an experimental Nieuport 28 airplane, according to the NTSB, which announced the investigation in a message posted to Twitter about 3:56 p.m.

Basehor is a city in Leavenworth County, about 23 miles from downtown Kansas City.

The single-engine airplane crashed about 10 a.m. Monday in a bean field in a southern, rural part of Basehor, near U.S. 40 and 158th Street, said Leavenworth County Undersheriff Maj. Jim Sherley.

Sherley said he did not have information about any possible injuries from the crash.

Fire crews from the local township responded to a fire at the scene. Local police responded and later turned control of the scene over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB.

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

