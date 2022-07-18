Single-engine airplane crashes in bean field Monday morning near Basehor, Kansas

A small airplane crashed near Basehor, Kansas, on Monday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft was a an experimental Nieuport 28 airplane, according to the NTSB, which announced the investigation in a message posted to Twitter about 3:56 p.m.

Basehor is a city in Leavenworth County, about 23 miles from downtown Kansas City.

The single-engine airplane crashed about 10 a.m. Monday in a bean field in a southern, rural part of Basehor, near U.S. 40 and 158th Street, said Leavenworth County Undersheriff Maj. Jim Sherley.

Sherley said he did not have information about any possible injuries from the crash.

Fire crews from the local township responded to a fire at the scene. Local police responded and later turned control of the scene over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB.