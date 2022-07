The 20th annual Dump and Run sale, hosted by the University YMCA, is happening August 20-21, and beginning August 1st they will be ready to accept your donations for the sale. It's the perfect time to start clearing out usable items in your house or apartment that you just don't use anymore. Donating them to the sale will keep them out of a landfill, and put them into the hands of someone else who can use them.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO