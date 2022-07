TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside an apartment complex in Tampa Friday afternoon. According to HCSO, an adult man was shot in the parking lot at IQ Apartments around 3:30 p.m. on July 22. Deputies said when they arrived they learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO