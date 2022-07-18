ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations see bump after weekend

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago
There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – COVID-19 case data from the Arkansas Department of Health released Monday shows that the number of hospitalizations took another jump by more than 30 patients in a single day.

The ADH data showed the current number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state is 435, up 33 from the previous day. The number of patients in ICU care increased by three to 72, while the number of patients on ventilators due to COVID-19 was down by three to 13.

Health officials reported the number of active cases increased by 22 to 16,642. The data showed 637 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 887,373.

There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Monday data, moving the total number to 11,635 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccination efforts saw 647 doses administered in the past day, while the number of Arkansans with full immunity from the virus climbed to 1,646,008. Another 286,826 state residents have partial immunity.

