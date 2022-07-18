Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

A missing Massachusetts woman has been found dead and police are trying to locate someone who may have information. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a body discovered in Brattleboro, Vt., this morning has been tentatively identified as Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., who was reported missing over the weekend. Her body was located inside her truck, which had been sought as part of the missing persons investigation.

