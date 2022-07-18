Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find three teens: Sabrina Dirgham, 16, Thomas Noponen, 16, and Caleb Coburn, 16. The trio left their Queen Street residence Wednesday night and have not returned. Anyone with information on their location is asked to...
Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Billerica woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Wilmington Wednesday morning. Karen Haught, 52, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Woburn District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury, operating with a revoked drivers license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lane violation, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have exposed himself at a YMCA. The department said the incident happened on Friday, July 15, and provided photos of the suspect in a social media post. According to police, the man allegedly exposed himself at the YMCA Hanover to an adult victim.
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
A 92-year-old man was pronounced dead after being pulled Wednesday afternoon from a New Hampshire lake. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said Wednesday evening that responders were called to Squam Lake in Sandwich around 4 p.m. for a possible drowning. Crews performed CPR on the man, identified as...
WILMINGTON, Mass. — The driver behind the wheel in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday in Wilmington, Massachusetts, faced a judge Thursday. Karen Haught, 52, of Billerica, was arrested about 12 hours after the crash that happened in the area of Nichols Street and Fifth Street, near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines, Wilmington police said.
BOSTON — A bomb squad was called Friday to the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston, where an unattended bag was found. Boston police and officers with the bomb squad responded to the area of 1172 River St. Police tape was visible blocking off an alley in the area. Officials...
HUDSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman missing since Saturday evening was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, police said. Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. She was reported missing by her family around 5 p.m. Sunday. Anderson was last seen driving a...
“At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton, was on patrol stopped at a red traffic signal on West Street and Hyde Park Ave in Hyde Park. As Trooper Shruhan’ s signal turned green he began into the intersection but had to stop short due to a Honda sedan that failed to stop for the intersecting red signal. Trooper Shruhan also observed the Honda to have illegally tinted windows. He caught up to the Honda then initiated a traffic stop.
BOSTON — Inside the Boston police crime lab, rape kits are routinely tested for DNA that may identify an attacker. But police are taking another look at 1,000 kits where no DNA was detected, using a $2.5 million federal grant to submit the kits to an outside lab for advanced DNA testing.
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Chelmsford man died after suffering injuries in an outdoor fire that grew out of control while he was using a propane torch, fire officials said Friday. Firefighters responded Wednesday to the area of 12 Stearns St., where they found two people injured and a shed...
SHERBORN, Mass. — A car was struck by a freight train early Friday in Sherborn, Massachusetts. The incident happened on North Main Street, fire officials said. North Main Street and Farm Road were blocked by the train. Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes. WCVB will have more information...
BOSTON — Boston police were investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday night near the end of Orlando Street in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Just after 10 p.m., police received 911 calls for a person shot in area of 14 Orlando St. Officers that arrived at the scene found a...
A missing Massachusetts woman has been found dead and police are trying to locate someone who may have information. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, a body discovered in Brattleboro, Vt., this morning has been tentatively identified as Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., who was reported missing over the weekend. Her body was located inside her truck, which had been sought as part of the missing persons investigation.
Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim dead inside. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
A Quincy man died Tuesday night after shooting himself while he was barricaded in a vehicle along Interstate 495 near Andover and Lawrence, according to Massachusetts State Police. Anthony Miele, 49, shot himself while police negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully, state police said. He was taken...
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with a theft investigation. The photos below show a male wearing a light colored polo shirt, black shorts and sunglasses on his head. At least one of the photos posted by Worcester Police show the man outside of a home on Hamilton Street.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A vehicle in which a body was found in Brattleboro, Vermont, Tuesday is connected to the search for a missing woman last seen in New Hampshire, according to a news crew at the scene. Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, was last seen about 10:30 p.m....
Comments / 0