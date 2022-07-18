Shreveport grocery stores dealing with inflation

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Texarkana Ruff Ryders is hosting a weekend event. (Presale Bands-T-Shirt, Presale Bands ONLY Registration listed below) Friday everyone will check in at the host hotel with the option to go to the local lounges,bars, and restaurants in the evening. Saturday we will be hosting a Car, Truck, & Bike Show from 11AM- 3 PM. There will be music, vendors, and food trucks. It is FREE to the public to attend. (Vendor and Food Truck Registration listed below) In the evening we will be hosting a Caribbean themed party at CrossTies. Wear your carnival suits, rep your favorite Caribbean country, and wave your flags. You don’t want to miss this event. (Table registration listed below)

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO