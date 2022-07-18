ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport grocery stores dealing with inflation

By TW Starr
KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Prices for groceries are at a four-decade high, according to the Consumer Price Index. And that means all shoppers are feeling the pinch in the checkout line. Groceries now cost about 12% more than they did a year ago. No one is happy about paying more,...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 1

Brenda Boone
4d ago

The thing about shoppers value with the 10% mark up at the register you windup paying the same price as everywhere else. So you’re really not saving. Don’t fall for the come on

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Check Out the Progress at Shreveport’s Newest Grocery Store

In just a few months, southeast Shreveport residents will have another big player in the grocery arena. Brookshire's is moving full steam ahead to build a brand new grocery store at the intersection of Norris Ferry Road and Southern Loop. We don’t have an expected opening date yet, but the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SporTran has begun rehabilitation on Sun Furniture building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the asbestos removal, SporTran has begun Phase One of its demolition and rehab of the Sun Furniture building. In 2018 SporTran bought the Sun Furniture building to serve as a resource center, but then COVID-19 slowed their plans and then finally resumed in 2021. The...
KTAL

Shreveport AC companies forced to adjust amid inflation, shortages

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – As the heat continues to rise in the ArkLaTex, more people are depending on their Air Conditioning Units to stay cool, but the demand is creating challenges. According to Benjamin Axson, the Service Manager of Southern Air AC company, the supply chain is so tight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
96.5 KVKI

Hilarious Shreveport Version of ‘You Know You’re Old When…’

If you grew up in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, then you know there were some things we experienced as kids that were unique to our area. Whether it was a birthday party at Hamel's Amusement Park or a trip with the family to Pancho's, there were certain places and businesses that we all knew and loved. A while back, I saw #YouKnowYoureOldWhen trending online and thought it might be fun to revisit it, Shreveport style!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Aquarium gears up for shark week and camp aqua next week

SHREVEPORT, La. What’s more dangerous than a shark? A lot of things actually. Sink your teeth into fun facts all about sharks during Shark Week, Sunday July 24 - 31 at the Shreveport Aquarium. The aquarium’s annual week-long Shark Week event coincides with the popular Discovery Channel’s Shark Week,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Grocery#County Market#Food Drink#La Prices#Shoppers Value
KTBS

The Morning Break: School supplies & Shark Week

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed school supply drives and giveaways plus Shark Week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

14 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol, tobacco to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After receiving complaints, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division conducted an investigation into 32 businesses for selling alcohol and tobacco products to underage customers. Out of the 32 businesses checked, 14 had violations. This resulted in 14 arrests. Businesses & arrests. Triple J...
SHREVEPORT, LA
macaronikid.com

2022 Shreveport-Bossier & Beyond Back-To-School Give-Away Guide

Hard to believe, but the first day of school for kids in the Shreveport - Bossier City area is coming up FAST!. Looking for school calendars in and around our area? Check out our Back To School Guide with sections for each school district containing calendars, handbook links, supply links, uniforms and MORE!
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Careful! Shreveport Is One Of Worst US Cities For STD’s

I am so glad to not be single these days. Statistics like this make me appreciate my wife even more than I ever thought possible. I'm not sure if the United States military still shows videos regarding the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases to new recruits, but the one they showed me during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri back in 1982 was all I needed to see to get the big picture.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Area Businesses Cited for Illegal Sales

More than 30 businesses in the Shreveport area were checked by Caddo deputies for possible violation of laws on sales of alcohol and tobacco to juveniles. Several businesses were found in violation and 14 people were arrested in the sting operation. Arrests Made at These Businesses:. Triple J Travel Plaza....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: July 22-24

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Texarkana Ruff Ryders is hosting a weekend event. (Presale Bands-T-Shirt, Presale Bands ONLY Registration listed below) Friday everyone will check in at the host hotel with the option to go to the local lounges,bars, and restaurants in the evening. Saturday we will be hosting a Car, Truck, & Bike Show from 11AM- 3 PM. There will be music, vendors, and food trucks. It is FREE to the public to attend. (Vendor and Food Truck Registration listed below) In the evening we will be hosting a Caribbean themed party at CrossTies. Wear your carnival suits, rep your favorite Caribbean country, and wave your flags. You don’t want to miss this event. (Table registration listed below)
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Popular Shreveport Eatery Returning

A popular Shreveport restaurant is reopening in a new location. Sabores Dominican Restaurant is opening their new location in the former Hive building on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, just down from Shreve City Shopping Center. Sabores was most recently located on Industrial Drive in Bossier, and on Lakeshore Drive before that,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
macaronikid.com

Bienville Back To School Information

School Calendar (Starts August 15th) Pro-tip: Go to the Walmart app, type "school supplies" in the search bar, put in your schools zip and the school name, choose grade! Walmart has all school supplies already bunched and ready to add to your cart! It tells you how much you're going to spend on that lists supplies. It has everything on the list! It even has quantities that are listed so that all you have to do, is hit add cart!
BIENVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier City Police on the Hunt for Retail Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the female pictured here. On 7/16/2022 the female entered to Office Depot located on Airline Dr in Bossier City. While inside the store she stole a Laptop Computer valued at $514.00. Anyone with information who...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Hangars coming down at Shreveport airports amid lease dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. -- More tax revenue is flying out of the city's airports, and hangar owners say a multi-million dollar judgement against the governing board could be next in the ongoing dispute over ground lease renewals. A two-man crew was disassembling a hangar at the downtown airport Thursday morning. Monty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

14 arrested in Caddo Parish alcohol, tobacco sales sting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people are behind bars in are facing charges in an underage alcohol and tobacco sales sting in Caddo Parish. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says their Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol/tobacco sales operation after receiving complaints. Below is a list of the 14 people arrested and the businesses in violation.
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy