Notre Dame Dominates The Latest 247Sports Rankings Update

The Notre Dame 2023 recruiting class experienced a lot of movement in the latest 247Sports rankings update. The Irish have 17 committed players in their Top 247 overall recruits according to the 247Sports rankings.

Defensive end Keon Keeley sits as the highest ranked Notre Dame commit, checking in as the No. 7 overall player in the country. That is up two spots from the last rankings where he came in as the No. 9 overall player.

That movement now puts Keeley into five-star status after being a four-star with each of the last two updates.

Notre Dame also now has a new No. 2 ranked recruit in the 2023 class. Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah experienced a massive rise, moving up 39 spots in the ranking. That brings him up to No. 25 overall. He is the top ranked offensive recruit in the class.

Cornerback Micah Bell once again saw himself ranked firmly in the Top 100, coming in as the No. 67 player despite falling 12 spots after coming in at No. 55 last ranking. Bell is their second highest ranked defensive player in the class.

Both safety Peyton Bowen and defensive end Boubacar Traore came in around the same ballpark, sitting at No. 84 and No. 93 overall respectively.

Both players did experience slight falls from the previous ranking. Bowen was down nine spots, while Traore fell three spots.

There were also four other top 100 players in the recent ranking for the Irish. That includes Braylon James, who rose four spots to the No. 96 player in the class after coming in at No. 100 on the previous one.

The second ranked pass catcher in the ranking is actually tight end Cooper Flanagan, who comes in as the No. 123 overall player. That comes after being ranked No. 111 on the last ranking, dropping 12 spots.

The second biggest riser outside of Jagusah was Christian Gray, who is now ranked as the No. 131 overall player in the country. Gray saw his ranking jump up 29 spots from No. 160 in the last ranking.

Linebacker Drayk Bowen experienced the biggest fall in the ranking, coming in as the No. 143 overall player in the class. That is down 67 spots from No. 76 on the last update. It's a puzzling ranking considering Bowen has spent the spring and summer playing baseball. Bowen grades out as a Top 50 overall player on the Irish Breakdown board.

Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher moved up to the No. 184 player in the country. That was up 23 spots after coming in at No. 207 previously. Absher is currently the second ranked offensive lineman in the 2023 class behind Jagusah.

Defensive lineman Devan Houstan continued to experience little movement in the rankings. He came in at No. 192, which is down three spots from his previous ranking of No. 189.

Offensive lineman Joe Otting made his debut in the 247 rankings after previously being ranked as a three-star. He came in as the No. 224 overall player. The Kansas standout is quickly becoming less and less of a hidden gem in the class.

Safety Adon Shuler continues to experience a bizarre fall in the rankings. He is now pegged as the No. 229 player. That is down 35 spots from No. 194 on the last ranking.

Offensive tackle Elijah Paige checked in as the No. 237 overall player and the No. 5 player from Arizona. He fell 12 spots in the overall ranking.

New wide receiver commit Jaden Greathouse makes his debut on the ranking as a Notre Dame player, although he did fall down 13 spots to No. 238 after sitting at No. 225 previously.

Fellow wide receiver Rico Flores follows shortly behind Greathouse, moving to one spot to No. 246.

A myriad of consistency, running back Jayden Limar fell just one spot from the previous ranking. He is now pegged as the No. 247 player in the ranking, which he has consistently been around on the 247Sports ranking throughout.

In all, Notre Dame has 17 of their 20 commitments ranked inside the top 247 ranking. That includes all three of the wide receivers committed. You can push that number to four pass catchers when you add in Cooper Flanagan. In fact, all of Notre Dame's skill players on offense are ranked in the Top 247.

All four of Notre Dame’s secondary commits were in the recent ranking update. Both Bell and Peyton Bowen sat inside the top 100.

The biggest head scratcher of the list continues to be Brenan Vernon, who completely fell out of the rankings as an unranked three-star. That fall can only be attributed to an absence from camps and other events this spring. There certainly isn’t anything tangible to back up that fall.

Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton and linebacker Preston Zinter were the other two recruits who did not hold a spot in the rankings. That makes it nine out of ten offensive recruits who made the ranking, while defense has eight out of ten.

