GOP Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia Trump election probe

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), an ally of former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating Trump's efforts to meddle in the 2020 election, multiple news outlets have reported.

The subpoena was actually served last month, CNN reports , and had required the lawmaker to testify this week. Hice is currently attempting to fight the document, adds NBC News .

"Since Congressman Hice is a member of the United States House of Representatives and is being asked to testify pursuant to a state-issued subpoena," Hice's attorney wrote in a court filing, "the federal officer removal statute should apply, and this action should therefore be removed to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia."

Hice has continued to call into question the results of the 2020 election, while simultaneously managing to stay in the good graces of the former president. For example, Trump backed Hice's unsuccessful primary challenge against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The subpoena does not detail why investigators would like to speak with Hice, CNN notes . Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was also recently subpoenaed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) to testify regarding 2020 election-related calls he made to both Raffensperger and his staff, and is also fighting the request in federal court in South Carolina. Lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were among those subpoenaed as well.