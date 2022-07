All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. "I've been chasing space my entire life," says Sian Proctor, PhD, the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft as part of SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission last fall. While her father, Edward, worked on the Apollo Mission at the NASA Tracking Station in Guam, Dr. Proctor was at home building model airplanes and dreaming of becoming a fighter pilot and astronaut. Years later, "life happened" and she decided to study geoscience instead — but Dr. Proctor never forgot her love of space. She eventually started working with NASA as a simulation astronaut, investigating food strategies for long-duration space flights.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO