ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County Fire Danger Increased to ‘High’

By Peter Christian
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association have raised the fire danger from ‘Moderate’ to ‘High’. KGVO News spoke to Max Rebholz, Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator with the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management on Monday for details on what triggered the increase in fire...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.5

Missoula County Fairgrounds Shift From Ice to Hay

On July 23, 2022, at the Missoula Fair Grounds, volunteers will transform the ice rinks into an agricultural exhibit space. Campbell Barrett is the MSU Extension Agent for the 4-H Program in Missoula County. He said this shift from ice to a livestock barn is something they have to do every year for Fair Week.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 101.5

Confirmed: New Apartments Coming To Missoula

If you've ever tried to find an apartment in the City Of Missoula, you might best describe that experience as "playing whack-a-mole without a mallet" (or something) In July of 2022, we noticed this new building, and asked you what you thought it was:. We were hoping it was a...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Tips For Floating Missoula and Staying Fire Safe

You don’t have a lot of time to do everything you want to get done when it’s summertime in this latitude. It’s "Fun Time" in Missoula! Or, any of the fine places to dip your toes in the river in Ravalli County, or the Blackfoot. We all know that every waterway has been fast and cold for weeks but it hasn’t stopped anyone from jumping in with a flotation device of dubious source and giving it a go downstream.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Missoula County, MT
Government
Montana State
Montana Cars
Local
Montana Government
Alt 101.5

Missoula Fire Department Rescues Parachutist From 100-Foot Tree

According to a press release, just before 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Missoula City Fire Department responded to rescue a parachutist who had crashed into a 100-foot Ponderosa Pine tree on Cinnabar Drive near University Villages and the University of Montana Golf Course. Three fire engines, a tower ladder, and...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula Man Cuts Woman’s Ear Near Clark Fork Camp

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 9:22 pm, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of Parkside Condos on Cooper Street for a reported disturbance. The reporting party stated that they heard a male and female arguing somewhere between the condos and the nearby Clark Fork River. The reporting...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula Air Quality Specialist Warns of Wildfire Smoke

It’s been five years since the major wildfires of 2017, including the Lolo Peak and Rice Ridge Fires, but residents of western Montana still remember the pall of heavy smoke that permeated the Missoula and Seeley Lake areas. KGVO’s Talk Back show hosted Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Common Sense#Fire Ring#Weather And Climate#Kgvo News#Erc
Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,648 Cases, Five Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 292,026 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,648 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,868 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,508,197 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 569,285...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season

As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

National Hot Dog Day – Where to Find the Best Hot Dog in Missoula

Today is NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY! A day where you need no excuse to enjoy an American classic. These types of sausages were culturally imported from Germany and became popular in the United States. It became a working-class street food in the U.S., sold at stands and carts. Although particularly connected with New York City and its cuisine, the hot dog eventually became ubiquitous throughout the US during the 20th century.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Alt 101.5

What to Know About This Year’s Western Montana Fair in Missoula

One thing I've loved since I was a kid, and still do to this day, is the fair. I think it might have been the sensory overload that got me hooked. There's nothing like the sights, sounds, and smells of the fair. Where else can you see a big fat pig in the livestock barn, look at someone's collection of Bart Simpson memorabilia on display, eat a ridiculous assortment of deep-fried items, and jump on a ride that slingshots you hundreds of feet into the air all, in the same day? And the fact that it only came around once a year just made it seem that much more exciting!
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Man Assaulted and Strangled His Girlfriend in Missoula

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local fast-food restaurant after the manager called 911 to report a female, later identified as an off-shift employee at the restaurant, came inside with a bloody nose and screaming she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Hot Weather This Week, But No New Records Are Expected

It’s going to be hot this week, but the National Weather Service says the heat won’t be breaking records, at least not this week. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Trent Smith early Monday morning who provided details on this week’s mid-July weather. “We are having a fairly...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Watch Out For Delays On Broadway

The City Of Missoula and a construction crew are replacing a water main on the south side of St. Patrick's Hospital, and Broadway will be reduced to two lanes until September. The construction zone extends from Scott St. west to May St, and crews will work mostly in the daytime, however the two lane access on Broadway will remain in place until the new water main is in place and crews have repaved the street.
Alt 101.5

Don’t Leave Your Old Gross Couches All Over Missoula Please

I'll admit it; your stinky, dirty furniture on the side of the road is definitely kind of a "Missoula thing," but it's getting old. It's something that I think we've all gotten used to. The old couch, mattress, or chairs on the curb by the garbage cans. I didn't even blink an eye at it years ago, but it's gotten so much worse. Just on my way to the station today I passed a couch in a field and a chair sitting by the railroad tracks. What the heck? You think the railroad conductor is going to be like, "Oh sweet! A busted ass old couch for free!" Maybe because more and more people are moving here, or we're all just too broke to dispose of it properly. I get it, it's a pain, but it's really becoming an eyesore around town, right? Here are a few options to dispose of that old furniture properly, and maybe even make some money from it.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Woman Assaults Ex-Boyfriend in Lolo, Threw Beer and Broom at Him

On July 9, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in Lolo for a report of a physical disturbance. Dispatch relayed that two separate bystanders called the disturbance in. The first caller advised that a female was chasing a male with a broom. A second caller advised that a female was strangling a male and that both parties eventually entered the residence.
LOLO, MT
Alt 101.5

Montana Griz Volleyball Now Serving Awesome Season Ticket Savings

As the last week of August way-too-quickly approaches, the fall University of Montana Grizzly sports calendar is coming into focus. Women's college volleyball fans know that one of the first teams to get a jump on their season is the Griz volleyball team, which has done an impressive job of scheduling for the 2022 season. And you can save about 35% off the already-low ticket prices if you act quickly on season ticket purchases.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy