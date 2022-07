A Unionville woman has been charged with being an accessory to first-degree involuntary manslaughter after an accident in March that killed a 20-year-old. Online court information shows Mary Marie Rouse has also been charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and misdemeanor caused or knowingly permitted a child or ward under age 16 to drive a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and a $5,000 percentage bond was posted. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for August 9th.

