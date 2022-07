Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal in a tweet Monday highlighting the recent gains in the crypto market, revealed his belief that the crypto market has formed a bottom. “Is the low in? My view is on balance, probably,” Pal tweeted, sharing his opinion on the raging debate. “NFT’s are rising in ETH volumes and floor prices are rising too for good, trusted projects. Bottoms in crypto are not usually a straight line higher and there is often a big gut check at some point or sideways range for a few months after an initial recovery. Let’s see.”

