LOOK: Mike Evans' player rating revealed for 'Madden NFL 23'

Gamers won’t get their hands on EA Sports’ “Madden NFL 23” video game until next month, but they’re slowly starting to reveal this year’s player ratings for some of the league’s biggest stars.

The top 10 wide receivers in the game were revealed Monday, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler Mike Evans comes in at No. 7 on the list, with a rating of 92.

Evans is the only receiver in NFL history to start his career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and no player in the league has more touchdown receptions than he does (75) since entering the league in 2014.

“Madden NFL 23” is set to release on August 19th.