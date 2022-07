A Lafayette man faces eight counts of Felony Theft as St. Martin Parish investigators say he did not complete burial vaults he was paid to either construct or modify. Since July began, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints regarding Mouton’s Burial Vaults Services. In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Dominque Mouton was named as the contractor at fault for allegedly taking over $20,000.00 for work dating back to 2021 until early 2022. Some of the services weren't completed; some of the services were never even started says investigators.

