A new low pressure system to the west will arrive on Saturday to bring us a 70% chance for thunderstorms. The potential is there for severe weather. The storms may hit hard and fast and then go away by Sunday. Sunday will bring aboard a cool down that will take us from the 80′s and drop us into the 70′s. Those closer to normal temperatures will be with us for the next week.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO