Minneapolis, MN

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

By The Associated Press
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing this week for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights....

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 9

fester now
4d ago

I love the people of Minnesota they let criminals do what they want and prosecute the innocent there are no morals anymore I love you all keep up good work

Reply(6)
2
 

CBS Minnesota

Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell

(Litchfield, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
LITCHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase through the south metro

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis. The suspect fled onto southbound Interstate 35W, sideswiping two vehicles in the process. Troopers deployed stop sticks to pop the suspect's tires near the intersection with Interstate 494, along the Bloomington-Richfield border. The suspect exited on Highway 13 at Cliff Road and drove into an Eagan apartment complex. The suspect tried to run but a trooper shocked him with a Taser. The suspect, described as a 26-year-old Apple Valley man, was arrested and booked into jail pending charges of fleeing police, hit-and-run, test refusal, and driving with a revoked license. Neither the suspect nor the troopers were hurt in the chase. 
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened in Andover Friday morning. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Tulip Street NE and 173rd Lane NW. A preliminary investigation suggests that a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Tulip Street NE...
ANDOVER, MN
1520 The Ticket

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.

Comments / 0

