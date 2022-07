WOUNDED KNEE — Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee, was beaten to death on June 24 at a home just over the hill from where he lived with his family. He left behind his girlfriend Jenna Rowland, 16, and their 1-year-old daughter, as well as numerous other family members, who are looking for answers and voicing frustration with federal law enforcement.

WOUNDED KNEE, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO