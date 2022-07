CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another showdown is expected this week over the threshold for issuing speed camera tickets in Chicago. The City Council may vote to raise threshold for speed camera tickets from 6 mph over the limit to 10 mph over the limit. The Finance Committee last month voted 16 to 15 in favor or raising the threshold back, but a final vote was put off. At a City Council meeting in June, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) and six other aldermen moved to "defer and publish" the ordinance, pushing off a final vote until the next City Council meeting –...

