Roanoke City removes offensive palqueCurtesy of The Roanoke Rambler. The Roanoke Rambler is reporting that an offensive image has been removed from the Roanoke City Hall building. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch brought the issue to light and requested that the city take down the 1925 marker, which was inconspicuously located beside the steps on Campbell Avenue that lead up to the building. This entrance is no longer used and anyone waiting to enter the building must go in through the Church Ave main entrance.The plaque could be seen from the street but there is no record of how many people actually read it over the years.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO