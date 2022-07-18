ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dune: Part Two Has Started Filming And Dropped Its First Picture

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQF0i_0gk3jEl400
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The anticipation for Dune: Part Two has only ratcheted up after the first film scored numerous Oscar wins. The addition of Elvis’ Austin Butler, Black Widow’s Florence Pugh, and acting veteran Christopher Walken only increased the film’s hype along with other casting news. Denis Villeneuve teased the film’s pre-production after hinting at a myriad of possibilities for the upcoming sequel. But after silence on the sequel, fans finally got good news as the sci-fi movie started filming with production marking the moment with a nice celebration.

Dune fans have known the sequel would start filming this summer since early this year. Of course, the day finally came when production on the sci-fi film started. The production team decided to mark the moment by jumping on Dune's Twitter account to document the start. The announcement kept things simple with a few words and a clapboard.

The fandom can rejoice now that the sci-fi sequel is starting to film. They should be ready for a “chess game” as Denis Villeneuve mentioned there will be more flexibility with the story as more characters are introduced in the second film. Seeing the custom clapboard made everything seem official. The phrase “Long live the fighters!” was a nice nod to the first film as the cast and crew get ready to create the upcoming sequel.

But the cherry on top was the post being tagged with the name of key cast members, including Butler, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Javier Bardem. This just reaffirmed the confirmed cast despite a few missing names from the tagged post. Hopefully, including those names may be a hint at who took part in the scene on the first day of shooting. Given how secretive the first shoot was, this will probably be the last hint fans get until the final product arrives in the theaters.

The Dune sequel is expected to pick up where the original film left off as Paul Atreides sets to fulfill his father Leo’s goal of bringing peace to Arrakis. Zendaya, Chalamet, and Bardem will reprise their roles from the first film while Butler, Pugh, and Walken will play Feyd-Rautha, Princess Irulan, and Emperor Shaddam IV, respectively. No Time to Die’s Léa Seydoux will play Bene Gesserit sisterhood member Margot while No Man’s Land’s Souheila Yacoub will play Fremen member Shishakli in a gender-swap moment. Again, viewers will have to wait until the film drops to see how things turn out.

With production just starting, Villeneuve and co. aren’t expected to deliver Dune: Part Two until November 2023 after it was moved from its original release date of October 20, 2023. But you can keep yourself preoccupied with consulting our 2022 movie schedule to see what new sci-fi films are coming out while you wait on the sequel to be completed.

A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Nope Reviews Are Online, And While The Critics Are Split, They All Agree On One Aspect Of Jordan Peele’s Storytelling

Jordan Peele appears primed to creep us out and make us think yet again with Nope, his third go-round as director/writer in the horror genre. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are set to star in this sci-fi story, whose details remain mostly a mystery to its would-be audience — and that’s totally by Peele’s design. The reviews are in, however, to give us an idea of what to expect, and while they don’t all agree on how successful the movie is, there’s no argument amongst critics that Peele remains a master at creating suspense.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

50 Cent Comments After Horror Flick He’s Making Has To Halt Production Due To Cameraman Passing Out During Bloody Scene

Rapper 50 Cent along with Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw writer Josh Stolberg have been working on a new horror film called Skill House. However, one particular scene in the movie was so bloody and filled with fake blood that a cameraman actually passed out. Here is what 50 Cent had to say after the film’s production had to come to a halt from this incident.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Zendaya
Person
Elvis
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Cinemablend

No Time To Die’s Ana De Armas Has Concise Feelings About Whether Or Not James Bond Should Be Female

Daniel Craig is officially done as James Bond, and that means that at some point the world will need a new James Bond at the movies. In recent years there has been an increased call to diversify the character, by potentially casting a person of color as the next Bond, or possibly a woman. Many have supported that idea, but No Time to Die’s Ana de Armas does not.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Bel-Air’s Marlon Wayans Paid Tribute To Ben Vereen, Who Originated His Role In The Fresh Prince

Bel-Air has been one of Peacock’s hottest property since its premiere, despite the glaring problem critics have with it. So far, the series has already touched on hallmark moments from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, including the tumultuous reunion between Will and his absent father, Lou. The original scene was played brilliantly between Will Smith and stage and TV veteran Ben Vereen, and it served as the basis for the reimagining’s take featuring Jabari Banks’ Will and Marlon Wayans’ Lou. After receiving so much love for his take, Wayans was able to meet up with Vereen. After the meeting of the “Lou’s,” the In Living Color alum paid tribute to the Tony winner in a sweet way.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Michael B. Jordan Flew Solo At The Nope Premiere After Recent Break-Up, But Shared Sweet Moments With Daniel Kaluuya And Jordan Peele

Michael B. Jordan has already had a long career in TV and film, although his star power has elevated him to A-lister status in the last few years. But that level of fame also comes with its downsides, like how the public was keenly aware of his relationship and subsequent split with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan recently flew solo at the Nope premiere, but shared sweet moments with Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Film#The Dune
Cinemablend

Tom Cruise Saved Mission: Impossible Millions Of Dollars By Doing One Simple Thing After Breaking His Ankle On Set, Simon Pegg Recalls

Tom Cruise has become famous not only for his movies but for the fact that Cruise performs all of his own stunts in those movies. He’s willing to put himself at significant risk in order to ensure the realism of the scene by doing everything practically whenever possible. There was one time, however, when the worst happened and Cruise injured himself on the set of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, though even then, Simon Pegg says Cruise was an absolute professional.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Mortal Kombat 2 Is Taking Another Big Step Forward By Bringing Back A Familiar Talent

Hollywood took its first stabs at the Mortal Kombat franchise in 1995 and 1997, and last year brought the long-awaited Mortal Kombat reboot to both theaters and HBO Max subscribers. This third stab earned better critical reception than its predecessors, and at the beginning of the year, WB officially greenlit Mortal Kombat 2. Today brings word that the sequel has taken another big step forward by bringing back the director.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman Reignited His Feud With Ryan Reynolds Briefly But It Ended In An ‘I Love You’

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are clearly the best of friends and part of the way you can tell that is that they never stop giving each other a hard time. Now the pair of Jackman and Reynolds has found something new to fight over, because a new ranking of great performances in superhero movies has placed Hugh Jackman just ahead of Ryan Reynolds, and Jackman is rubbing it in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cinemablend

Wizard Of Oz Is Getting Its Own Theme Park Land, But You’ll Have Travel To Walk The Yellow Brick Road

When we visit theme parks it's because we want to experience our favorite movies in new and exciting ways. Today you can enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disneyland Resort or pass through the gates of Jurassic World at the Universal Orlando Resort Velocicoaster. But it’s almost always new movies that get the new rides. However, one theme park is getting ready to open an entire theme park land dedicated to one of the most popular movies of all time, The Wizard of Oz. The only problem is if you want to experience the new Wizard of Oz land, you’ll need to take a trip to Australia.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp’s Third TikTok Is A BTS Look At A Movie, But Not The French One He’s Currently Filming

While much attention has been paid to the debunked rumors of Johnny Depp’s love life, the man is still getting back to work. With his next project Jeanne de Barry gearing up, the actor is brushing up on his French for his upcoming movie. Meanwhile, as Depp grows his TikTok following with fresh videos, a new behind the scenes look from his time on another film has been released.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Brad Pitt Follows In Harry Styles’ Footsteps, Rocks A Skirt On Bullet Train’s Red Carpet

One unique aspect of being a famous actor is the attendance of premieres and walking on red carpets. As countless flashbulbs go off in front of you, celebs are expected to rock a stylish look that will intrigue the general public. There's recently been a trend with a few famous actors on the carpet: rocking a breezy skirt. And now Brad Pitt is following in Harry Styles’ footsteps, rocking a skirt on Bullet Train’s red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Kevin Bacon's They/Them Trailer Feels Like Get Out Meets Friday The 13th

The horror genre has been in a thrilling renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans. Many of these modern classics have come from Blumhouse, including projects like Halloween and The Invisible Man. The studio is also behind Kevin Bacon's upcoming queer horror movie They/Them, which feels like a mixture of Get Out and Friday the 13th.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix's Persuasion Director Reacts To Backlash Over The Dialogue

Creating a modern spin on a classic piece of literature can be a great way to draw in audiences like how Jane Austen’s Emma got a high school ‘90s spin in Clueless or Marie Antoinette added modern music and dialogue to add a twist. While this method can work when the film’s idea is to add a modern spin, it can go wrong at times, particularly when fan's feel the source novel is fine the way it is. Following the complaints Netflix's Persuasion received because of its contemporary dialogue, the Jane Austen adaptation’s director has something to say about it.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Adapting Stephen King's Bag Of Bones: Pierce Brosnan Solves A Supernatural Mystery In The 2011 Miniseries

Many filmmakers have found success directing multiple adaptations of Stephen King’s work, but Mick Garris is unquestionably a name that sticks out in the group. In 1992 he helmed the movie Sleepwalkers, the first film based on an original King screenplay, and the two men after that collaborated continually for multiple decades in multiple mediums – making 1994’s The Stand, 1997’s The Shining, 1997’s Quicksilver Highway, 2004’s Riding The Bullet and 2006’s Desperation. It was a long-lasting and fruitful relationship, but the last time that they worked together was in 2011 – which was the year that Bag Of Bones both went into production and aired as a two-part miniseries on A&E.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Reba Fans Rejoice! Reba McEntire Talks Reunion Plans For Beloved Sitcom

Reba McEntire has had an incredibly varied career in entertainment, but her sitcom Reba may be the most beloved part of her body of work. In the age of reboots, reimaginings, and reunions, fans of the beloved sitcom have been clamoring to see McEntire and her TV family back together again. And of course, the titular star has fielded plenty of questions regarding if (or when) the entire cast could reunite following the show's series finale in 2007. Now, after years of questions, McEntire is really opening about reunion plans for her eponymous comedy.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Hulu New Releases: Predator Prequel Prey, Ghostbusters, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Trilogy, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming August 2022

Some exciting entries are heading towards Hulu subscribers in August 2022! The MCU multiverse is about to get a bit stronger, thanks to Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy entering the library. Not to mention, both legacy Ghostbusters movies will be available as well. All of that, plus the big Predator prequel Prey makes will arrive in the month to come!
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
130K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy