After a tenure of over 10 years, Robin Jones is leaving her post as the Executive Director of the Bossier Arts Council, a local nonprofit arts organization. “Over the years, I have gotten to know our local artists and have made many friends. I think I’ll miss them the most. Whether sitting in the “One Stop” showing an artist how to write an artist statement; helping them develop their online platform; or just talking to them about their future plans in general, these things very much feed my soul,” Jones said.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO