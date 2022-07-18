ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Out & About: Week of July 21, 2022

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

July 21

Mermaid Story time

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library will be hosting mermaid story time at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 25

Adult Painting Class planned

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library will be hosting Adult Painting Class with NC Cooperative Extension at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

Registration for the event is required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

July 26

Sylvan Heights Bird Park visits

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library is hosting Sylvan Heights Bird Park at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Registration is not required for this event.

Reading Logs for the summer are also due.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park visits

AULANDER - The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library will be hosting Sylvan Heights Bird Park at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.

July 28

Reading Challenge Completer’s Wrap-up Party set

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Library will be hosting a reading challenge completer’s wrap up party at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

Registration is not required for this event.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

August 1

Effective Teacher Training Course meets

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. starting on Monday, August 1 and ending on Thursday, August 4.

This course will be held on the Martin Community College Windsor Campus.

The fee for this course is $125.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

August 2

Digital Photography Class meets

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on Tuesday, August 2 and ending on Tuesday, September 20.

This class will be held on the Martin Community College Windsor campus.

The fee for this class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

August 13

Back to school event planned

WINDSOR - The Blue Jay Recreation Center will be hosting a Back to School Extravaganza at 12 noon on Saturday, August 13.

There will be free school supplies, games, BBQ Chicken cook off contest, truck/car/bike cruise in and other activities.

The judging for the cook off is at noon.

For more information on how to donate school supplies contact Ronald Rascoe at 252-799-8993 or Lloyd Cooper at 252-217-2109.

The Blue Jay Recreation Center is located at 1711 Indian Woods Rd. in Windsor.

August 15

Apprentice Line Technician Academy Class

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is now accepting applications for the next Apprentice Line Technician Program. Class will meet Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. starting on Monday, August 15.

This class is a total of 420 hours, once the class is underway the meeting hours will vary in order to accommodate outdoor activities.

This class will be held at the Williamston campus.

This program qualifies for “Career in a Year” funding, which covers the cost of tuition.

The fee for this class is $180.

Applications are available on the Continuing Education page of MCC’s website at https://www.martincc.edu/otherconed.

Those interested in applying may also contact Nathan Mizell via email at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0232.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.

To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.

Gallery Theater Seeks Input

AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.

to the theatre.

Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service

WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.

There is no charge for this service.

For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.

Small Business Center

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

GED Testing

Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.



