Fire in Monticello near Lake Ida

Smoke rises from a residential fire at 10724 Baker Avenue NW near Lake Ida in Monticello on Monday, July 18, 2022. Jeff Hage / Monticello Times

A garage, vehicle, and motorcycle were lost to fire on Monday afternoon near Monticello near Lake Ida.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at 10724 Baker Avenue NW. The call came in as a garage fire with a vehicle and motorcycle possibly involved.

The Monticello Fire Department fought the fire in temperatures exceeding 95 degrees. The Maple Lake Fire Department was called in on mutual aid to provide a water tender and additional manpower.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available.