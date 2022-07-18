ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire in Monticello near Lake Ida

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 4 days ago
Buy Now Smoke rises from a residential fire at 10724 Baker Avenue NW near Lake Ida in Monticello on Monday, July 18, 2022. Jeff Hage / Monticello Times

A garage, vehicle, and motorcycle were lost to fire on Monday afternoon near Monticello near Lake Ida.

The fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at 10724 Baker Avenue NW. The call came in as a garage fire with a vehicle and motorcycle possibly involved.

The Monticello Fire Department fought the fire in temperatures exceeding 95 degrees. The Maple Lake Fire Department was called in on mutual aid to provide a water tender and additional manpower.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available.

Monticello Times

Monticello Times

Monticello, MN
ABOUT

Monticello Times has been serving the local community since 1857. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/monticello_times/

