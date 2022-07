Scenes from "The Seven Year Itch" and "101 Dalmatians" can transport you away from the sweltering weather outside. There are great documentary and animated options too. Temperatures this week topped 115 degrees in Texas and Oklahoma. And with more than 275 million Americans set to swelter through highs above 90 over the next week, a lot of us will be dreaming up inventive ways to cool off, just as Marilyn Monroe did in the 1950s comedy "The Seven Year Itch."

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO