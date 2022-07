TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says a man got into the county jail and met with his ex-wife while pretending to be her attorney. The incident took place just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Sheriff Kettelkamp says the dispatcher was not able to close the...

