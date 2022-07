MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Tri-States civil rights pioneer will be honored in Macomb with a special mural. The mural, entitled Life of a Servant Leader: Rev. Dr. C. T. Vivian, is part of a multi-phased effort to bring recognition to Vivian as one of the pillars of the nation’s civil rights movement. The key phase of the project is the creation of the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian Center for Civic & Cultural Engagement to be erected on the northeast side of the Macomb lot in which Vivian’s childhood home once stood.

MACOMB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO