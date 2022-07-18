2022 MLB Draft: How Cubs' Cade Horton Ascended Into No. 7 Pick
By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
4 days ago
How Horton ascended into Cubs’ 1st-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Horton didn’t make his first pitching appearance for Oklahoma in 2022 — not to mention his first appearance collegiately — until late March. But what he showed from then on led...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 9-5 at Cincinnati. This was the longest game the Brewers have played in terms of innings since the automatic runner extra-inning format took effect in 2020. The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it. Renfroe’s 14th homer of the season traveled an estimated 447 feet. Stephenson was seeking just the third save of his career and first of the season.
NABI’s final four teams were honored at halftime of the Phoenix Mercury’s game against the Seattle Storm on Friday night. The Native Soldiers of Florida and Rezbombers of Arizona will compete in the girls’ championship on Saturday. The Northern Elite and AZ Warriors, both of Arizona, will play for the boys’ crown.
