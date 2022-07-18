ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 MLB Draft: How Cubs' Cade Horton Ascended Into No. 7 Pick

By Tim Stebbins
Cover picture for the articleHow Horton ascended into Cubs’ 1st-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Horton didn’t make his first pitching appearance for Oklahoma in 2022 — not to mention his first appearance collegiately — until late March. But what he showed from then on led...

