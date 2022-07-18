ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basehor, KS

NTSB investigating deadly plane crash near Basehor, Kansas

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjweQ_0gk3gWwB00

BASEHOR, Kan. — The NTSB and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash Monday in Leavenworth County that left one person dead.

The crash involving an experimental AA Nieuport 28 airplane was reported just before 10 a.m. in the area of 40 Highway and 158th Street, just south of Basehor, Kansas.

Oceans of Fun makes change following 7-year-old’s death

KHP said the aircraft was traveling southbound, south of U.S. 24, just west of 151st Street when it made a hard right turn causing the nose to face eastbound.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing in a field. When the aircraft landed it burst into flames and became fully engulfed.

The pilot of the single-engine fixed wing aircraft, identified as 68-year-old Gary L. Knight, of Lansing, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated once more information becomes available both online and on FOX4 News at 9 and 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Emergency crews fight semitrailer fire on Kansas Turnpike east of Lawrence

Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a semitrailer fire on the westbound Kansas Turnpike near the border between Douglas and Leavenworth counties. Traffic was shut down in westbound lanes from the 206 mile marker shortly after 3:30 p.m. Vehicles were backed up all the way to the Lawrence service area about 2 miles away, as firefighters worked the scene. Eastbound traffic was moving, but was down to one lane. The semitrailer was under the Kansas Highway 32 bridge that crosses the turnpike; traffic on the bridge was also shut down. The truck bore the USA Truck logo, and heavy smoke was visible throughout the area.
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lenexa police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

LENEXA, Kan. — A man died while riding his motorcycle in Lenexa Wednesday night. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Kevin M. Joyce of Lenexa. Investigators said Joyce was traveling westbound on West 87th Street when he ran a red light at Maurer Road. Joyce hit the side of a car as the driver turned onto Maurer Road.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

Missing Topeka man with medical conditions located

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old Shawnee Co. man at the focus of a statewide Silver Alert has been located. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Thomas E. Rooks, of Topeka, around 11 a.m. Friday morning. He was located by the Kansas Highway Patrol about an two-and-a-half hours later. The...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the 8400 block of Carter in Overland Park reference two victims struck by gunfire, according to a media release. The two victims, a boy and girl in...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Basehor, KS
City
Lansing, KS
Leavenworth County, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Leavenworth County, KS
Sports
Basehor, KS
Crime & Safety
Basehor, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Leavenworth County, KS
KAKE TV

Pilot killed when small plane crashes in Kansas field

BASEHOR, Kan. (KAKE) - A 68-year-old man was killed when the small plane he was piloting went down in a field and caught fire. It happened at around 10 a.m. Monday off of 158th Street in a farm field in south of Basehor. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the experimental Nieuport 28 was southbound and made a hard right turn, causing the nose of the aircraft to face east. The pilot attempted an emergency landing, but when the plane hit the ground, it burst into flames.
BASEHOR, KS
WIBW

68-year-old pilot dies in fiery Basehor plane crash

BASEHOR, Kan. (WIBW) - A 68-year-old pilot has died following a crash that engulfed a plane in flames in Leavenworth County on Monday, July 18. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that a 2016 AA Newport 28 aircraft was traveling southbound - south of U.S. 24 and just west of 151st St. - when it made a hard right turn which caused the nose of the plane to face eastbound.
BASEHOR, KS
kq2.com

Stewartsville man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday evening

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man from Stewartsville, Missouri died following a motorcycle crash in Buchanan County, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Shea, 34, was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. 36, 13 miles east of St. Joseph. Shea rear-ended the towed unit of a semi truck driven by Scott Hopkins, 55, of Mayetta, Kansas.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrb Ntsb#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Kansas Highway Patrol#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
northwestmoinfo.com

Weston Truck Driver Hurt in Rollover Accident

A Weston truck driver suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a rollover accident on Interstate 29. According to the Highway Patrol accident report, 23-year-old Weston resident Alonzo U. Long was driving a 2020 Freightliner southbound on I-29 at the 3.8 mile marker when he attempted to change lanes and the semi over turned.
WESTON, MO
KSN News

DA releases findings in Olathe East High School shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — The results of an investigation into a shooting inside Olathe East High School shows what happened on March 2. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office determined School Resource Officer Erik Clark feared for his life, took reasonable actions during the shooting, and the shooting was justified.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Two teenagers wounded in shooting Thursday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, are investigating after two teenagers were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening. Authorities said a teenage boy and a teenage girl were shot at about 5:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Ridge apartment complex in the 8400 block of Carter Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Deputies respond to rollover crash West of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Interstate 70 west of Topeka is causing some travel delays. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Southwest West Union Road. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says single vehicle crashed and rolled. No major injuries have been reported at...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
KSNT News

4 in custody following police chase through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Topeka on Wednesday night. 27 News spoke with Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone about the chase which began in Jefferson County and ended in North Topeka. He said that the chase began when deputy spotted a car traveling at 94 miles-per-hour in a 70 on U.S. 24 Highway at 8:41 p.m. The vehicle was later identified as a 2010 Ford Escape that was listed as stolen out of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pilot who died in Shawnee County plane crash is remembered

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The pilot who died in a plane crash in north Shawnee County is being honored and remembered by his former Kansas Air National Guard unit. Retired Chief Master Sgt. Steven D. Stucky, 72, of Topeka was the pilot of a plane that was reported to have crashed in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Deputies and game wardens searching Clinton Lake on Saturday evening recovered the body of a missing swimmer identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez formerly of Ottawa, Kansas, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Friends reported Rodriguez missing just before 4p.m. Saturday and several agencies in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy