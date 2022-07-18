ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mexican chef Santiago Gomez prepares to open his first Atlanta restaurant, Palo Santo

By Carly Cooper
Atlanta Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off nine years in Miami, acclaimed Mexican chef Santiago Gomez is opening an upscale Westside restaurant (955 West Marietta Street) where wood- and charcoal-grilled dishes will be the stars. Called Palo Santo for the wood used to purify ambiance and create good vibes, it combines Mexican inspirations with some local...

www.atlantamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Beloved ATL Breakfast Staple Is About To Open Another Location In Trilith

An Atlanta institution in unsurprisingly expanding to the ever-growing and thriving community of Trilith. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: JJ Fish & Chicken fails with 52; SabaRaba’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, there’s trouble brewing at a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro. JJ Fish & Chicken failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, fish and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water. And there were rodent droppings and flies in the facility. CBS46 questioned management about the pest problem.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
thecitymenus.com

Heaven’s Food Gates Open Up at Adamson Square in Carrollton

With over seven years of catering experience, Carrollton’s own LaToya Gamble tells us it was time for a change. Her new restaurant, Heaven in Your Home-Home Cooking, will soon open at 106 Adamson Square Suite B in downtown Carrollton. The menu will probably change daily, she tells us, with hours of operation Tuesday through Friday for lunch from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and breakfast only on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
CARROLLTON, GA
CBS 46

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby and business owner to hire 100 people

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby announced he will work with prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to hire 100 people under the age of 21 throughout Atlanta. Officials told CBS46 News Bradley and Lil Baby have been friends for several years and wanted to collaborate...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ashley Curtis, MD

Dermatology Associates of Atlanta, PC, is proud to have one of their dermatologists,. Dr. Ashley Curtis, chosen as Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctor for dermatology. Dr. Curtis is honored to be named among Atlanta’s top doctors by her peers in the medical field. As a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Curtis is a partner at Dermatology Associates of Atlanta, one of Atlanta’s most respected and awarded dermatology practices. The practice’s seven exceptional providers serve patients.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Open Kitchen#Avocado#Food Drink
Atlanta Magazine

Center for Vein Restoration, VEINAtlanta

Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), formerly VEINatlanta, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of vein disorders. Vein disorders affect 30 million Americans and cause varicose veins, spider veins, and blood clots. Venous insufficiency can cause symptoms such as heavy, tired, achy legs; night cramps; restless leg; swelling; skin. discoloration; and...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases, PC

For over 30 years, our knowledgeable and compassionate doctors and physician. assistants have been treating the skin needs of Atlantans. Congratulations to Dr. Kenneth Ellner and Dr. Shaanan Shetty on your recognition by Atlanta magazine Top Doctors serving the Atlanta area. Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases, PC. Alpharetta, Atlanta, Cumming,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Bahair Ghazi, MD

Dr. Bahair Ghazi is a double-board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for more than a decade in Atlanta. He trained for eight years in both general surgery and plastic surgery at Emory University, participated in numerous externships from Tennessee to Belgium, and authored many articles along the way. He has built his practice by crafting a unique experience that is patient focused. It’s not unusual for him to come into the waiting room and welcome you back with a warm smile and genuine interest in making you comfortable and learning about you as a person. The attention is on you as the patient, and the point of the consult with him is to arrive at your goals in a comfortable setting. Specializing in aesthetic surgery of the breast, body, and face, Dr. Ghazi is known for his meticulous attention to detail and extensive experience in achieving safe and outstanding cosmetic results. Dr. Ghazi still does a significant amount of cancer reconstruction for the face, body, and especially the breast, restoring form and function. As a partner at APRS, he operates.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox5atlanta.com

Pay-what-you-can grocery store opens in Atlanta

The Grocery Spot has opened in Atlanta to help those hit hard by the cost of inflation. The organization is offering groceries for whatever people can pay.
Atlanta Magazine

Axion Spine & Neurosurgery

Axion Spine & Neurosurgery is rethinking spine care and doing it across metro Atlanta. Drs. Christopher Tomaras, Raymond Walkup, Shane Mangrum, and David. Tran have come together to create a top-rated and rapidly growing spine and neurosurgical practice boasting four of the best spine specialists in the southeast. Our board-certified doctors specialize in providing individualized, patient-centered care, while remaining at the cutting edge of spine science. They offer patients thoughtfully crafted treatment plans ranging from surgical options to other effective alternatives to spine surgery. We address a broad range of pain conditions with regenerative, joint, and steroid injections to put an end to pain caused by arthritis, disc degeneration, injuries, and other factors. While our approach is grounded in the most current data on spine care, our priority is to get our patients back to doing what they love. The last year has been a busy one for Axion Spine & Neurosurgery. We began with our main office in Alpharetta and quickly opened an additional office in Sandy Springs. In May, we launched our third clinic on the south end of Atlanta in Riverdale. This fall, we will be opening the doors to our surgery center in Alpharetta, as well as our new Alpharetta clinic. Our surgery center will be host to state-of-the-art technology that will allow our patients to pursue surgical options in a private,
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC

The physicians at Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC, focus on skin cancer removal,. reconstruction, and cosmetic procedures. Drs. Mark F. Baucom and Mary Alice Mina have advanced fellowship training and are double board certified in dermatology and micrographic dermatologic surgery (Mohs). Dr. Baucom attended Emory University for medical school and residency. He completed a Mohs/derm surgery fellowship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He opened his first practice in Atlanta in 1995. He has performed over 30,000 Mohs procedures and countless cosmetic procedures as well. Although not an Atlanta native, he has lived here over half his life and considers Atlanta home. Dr. Mina performed professionally as a ballet dancer before pursuing medicine at Vanderbilt University and a dermatology residency at Harvard Medical.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

ENT of Georgia North

ENT of Georgia North is the largest physician-owned ear, nose, and throat practice in Georgia. Founded by physicians in 1996, the practice has grown to become a family of 20 board-certified otolaryngologists across 13 state-of-the-art facilities in the metro Atlanta area. This growth was achieved by selecting the top otolaryngologists who provide the highest quality of care to our patients. ENT of Georgia North has a full repertoire of general otolaryngologists and fellowshiptrained subspecialists, with representation by all subspecialties within otolaryngology/head and neck surgery. These include rhinology, laryngology, otology, head and neck oncology, pediatric otolaryngology, and facial plastics and reconstructive surgery. This unique combination affords patients access to the highest-trained experts needed to address their conditions. Our ENT providers have strong relationships with the most reputable hospitals and surgery centers in the area. ENT of Georgia North has expanded beyond clinical decision making and the medical and surgical treatment of patients. We also offer ancillary services such as hearing aids, allergy testing and immunotherapy, management of sleep disorders, and facial rejuvenation centers for both surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic care. Additionally, ENT of Georgia North’s physicians continue to be involved in innovative clinical trials for novel ENT of Georgia North devices and therapeutics. Our company provides a safe and professional environment for patients and families to receive the best care from the moment they enter our lobbies and throughout their diagnoses and treatment plans. Our physicians truly care about their patients and will spend the time needed to guarantee that patients and families feel reassured and informed. Our expert surgeons have been nominated and named as Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine and Best Doctors in America for many years. The physicians of ENT of Georgia North build lasting relationships with patients, who invariably recommend our physicians to their friends and relatives. Our principal goal is to provide an outstanding patient care experience, and our physicians consistently uphold the highest standard of care, making available cutting-edge technology in the field. ENT of Georgia North prides itself on having a team of physicians, audiologists, mid-level practitioners, and support staff who are dedicated to serve you with professionalism and to ensure that your condition is addressed entirely, while having a pleasant and memorable experience.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy