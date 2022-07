Shay Alan Dixon, 30, from Winona Lake, passed away unexpectedly in his residence in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 4, 2022. Shay was born Dec. 20, 1991, to Jeryl Monty Leamon and Tracey Dixon. Shay was a 2010 graduate of Warsaw Community High School, where he was heavily involved in theater and art. While in high school, Shay won many theater awards for acting and art key club awards. After graduation, Shay attended Oklahoma City University, Okla., where he studied dance performance. Shay was part of the Lambda Chi Alpha Theta Delta Chapter at OCU. In 2014, Shay moved to NYC where he continued to reside until his death.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO