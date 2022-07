A paradox for many students for sure, and one that likely has them belittling anyone who mentions the two in the same breath. And yet, The Children’s Trust is bringing those two elements together at their 2022 Family Expo kicking off July 23 with everything children and families need to boost their back-to-school preparations, while providing a fun-filled day of entertainment and activities that will make students forget that classes start back up in less than a month.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO