Charleston County, SC

Charleston County going ‘full blast’ on mosquito control

By Emilie Zuhowski
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - “A perfect storm” of high rainfall and high tide events is creating high mosquito levels in Charleston County. A dry start to spring and summer meant that there were few mosquitoes, but high tides and a lot of rainfall are increasing mosquito activity in the...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

abcnews4.com

Person taken to hospital after gator attack in Berkeley County

One person was sent to the hospital after an alligator attack in Berkeley County. Crews responded Friday afternoon to Canal Landing Road in Cross after receiving reports of a person who was attacked by a gator. By the time EMS arrived, the patient had been bitten "several times." Aid was rendered until medical services could transport them to the hospital.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Time to haul the masks back out, South Carolina

If you haven’t been paying attention to COVID lately — and how wonderful has it been to not pay attention to COVID lately — it’s probably time to start. Thirty-two S.C. counties — including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley — now have high levels of the disease. That’s up from just nine last week, and it means it’s time for most South Carolinians to fall back into the uncomfortable routine that we’ve been trying so hard to forget.
CHARLESTON, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
live5news.com

Crews remove power lines blocking Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says downed power lines that blocked westbound lanes on Rivers Avenue have been cleared. Fire officials say crews with Dominion Energy removed the lines around 12:15 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. detention deputy awarded Life-Saving Medal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s sheriff recognized a detention deputy for saving the life of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Sheriff Kristin Graziano presented the Life-Saving Medal to Master Detention Deputy Paula Skipper. Skipper’s quick thinking helped an inmate survive a suicide attempt at...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: Deputy did not activate emergency equipment prior to deadly crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County deputy had not activated emergency equipment in her patrol vehicle when she collided with another vehicle on Mother’s Day, killing three Colleton County women, troopers say. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation report examined the May 8 crash involving...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

Message From The Kiawah Island Mayor: July 2022

Following last month’s letter, we received a few questions regarding the development of Parcel 13A, also known as The Cape. As previously mentioned, The Town has two independent legal opinions stating that East West Partners has not violated any standards related to the development of The Cape. However, I would like to provide additional context. This issue is primarily about how lot coverage is measured. The calculations themselves are not in question but rather the definition of “highland” in the ARB standards. ARB has exclusive jurisdiction to interpret the definition as used in the ARB standards, known as the “Designing With Nature” guidelines.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Main Road near Limehouse bridge closed due to crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a rollover crash near the Limehouse bridge on Johns Island has closed Main Road Friday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says minor injuries have been reported. Witnesses say traffic is...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Charleston moving forward with new Johns Island fire station

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider preconstruction plans and designs for a multi-million dollar fire station on Johns Island Tuesday night. Fire Station number 23 is planned for a site on Maybank Highway at Wildts Battery Boulevard. Plans call for the new station to have two units: an engine company and a ladder company.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Bar owner, elected official call for city’s help protecting N. Charleston bars

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After shootings this summer at several North Charleston bars, some in the community are looking to the city for help keeping patrons safe. For the co-owner of the latest North Charleston bar to be impacted by gun violence as another weekend approaches, so too does fear.
live5news.com

Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after someone in another vehicle shot her while driving on Savannah Highway. It happened near the Peter Miller Bridge in the Hollywood/Ravenel area around 9:00 p.m. After the shooting...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CJCC seeking victims, suspects for crime dialogue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is working to gather speakers for an upcoming dialogue series. The “Living Everyday Life” dialogue series focuses on “those with lived experience involving the legal system.” Organizers are seeking victims of crimes and those accused or convicted of crimes to participate in the series.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO warns against warrants resolution phone scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be cautious of a nationwide phone scam operating in the Charleston area. According to CCSO, scammers are using the real names of agency personnel to demand money in exchange for an outstanding warrant to “go away.”
CHARLESTON, SC

