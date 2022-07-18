ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42-year-old man arrested for breaking glass at MGM, causing panic on Las Vegas Strip

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Waves of panic swept across the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night as crowds of people ran from what they thought was a shooting.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police quickly assured the public that those reports were unfounded. They turned out the be the result of a man throwing a large rock through a glass door in the valet area at the MGM Grand.

42-year-old Thompson Bradley was arrested for destruction of private property and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, Metro officials said on Monday.

Reports of gunfire prompted a swift response from Las Vegas police officers as rumors of a shooting spread rapidly over social media.

Comments / 2

Lori Woo
3d ago

Are editors for stories all on strike or vacation lately? Seems like so many errors in stories or written so poorly that you have to re-read 2 or 3 times. This is one: "They turned out the be the result of a man throwing a large rock through a glass door"

Reply
2
 

