Click here to read the full article. “There is just a vibe.” If you’re in New York City right now, you know there’s only one pocket of streets Jon Neidich could be talking about: Dimes Square. Sure, the coolness of the few-block radius where Canal, Division and Orchard converge has been much discussed in recent years, but this summer in the city the area has never been buzzier, thanks to closed-off streets that instantly create a block party feel, and a few new hot spots that are packed on any given night, despite the city generally being emptier during these hot,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO