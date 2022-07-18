ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich celebrates summer with concert series at the waterfront, with picnics, dancing and more

By Karen Tensa
GreenwichTime
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — The town of Greenwich kicked off its Summer Concert series at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park last as The Short Bus took the stage. The cover band, which plays rock music, performed for a crowd gathered on the...

www.greenwichtime.com

#Rock Music#Baldwin Park#Picnics#Gunsmoke#Jukebox 45
