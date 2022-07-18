Cattleman’s Association Meeting

Based on the looks of the Yancey County Democrat “Headquarters,” these Yancey Democrats are still out of touch with reality. The front window says “It’s not political, it’s local?” When will Yancey County Democrats come back down to Earth and acknowledge that our world is more than local? Yancey Countians ARE EFFECTED by the evil being perpetrated upon all citizens of the United States. No, Johnny Riddle, Susan Jobe, Ms. Tyner, all those names listed on the window maybe didn’t contribute directly to the DESTRUCTION of America, but they support those who are destroying us. Democrats are destroying America and our lives and it’s not political or local, it’s detrimental to the way of life we live here in Yancey County and all across America and from the bottom up, these people will enforce this destruction and these destructive policies. A vote for a local Democrat is still voting for the demise of America. Don’t let local Democrats try to tell you that that’s not them. They have to take a side, “for America” or “not for America” and right now it’s “not for America.”

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO