Yancey County, NC

Cattleman’s Association Meeting

 4 days ago

The Cattleman’s Association will have a meeting on Thursday July 28th at...

Little Leaf Farms Scheduled To Break Ground in November

Little Leaf Farms’ planned expansion in Yancey County is scheduled to break ground in November 2022. The $91 million investment formally announced by the company last summer with state and local incentives extended to locate the company’s 20-acre, state-of-the-art automated greenhouse facility in the Micaville community of Yancey County is slated to begin construction in the fourth quarter of this year upon conclusion of a months-long planning and permitting process. The Yancey site in Micaville is part of the company’s planned 100-acre expansion spreading its company’s agricultural production footprint across Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
Yancey 4-H teams up with local quilters to make Veterans Hero Quilt

Six middle school students enrolled in the Yancey County 4H program came to the Bee Log area on July 14 to work on a veteran’s Hero Quilt. They were assisted by two 4H leaders and three members of Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild. The quilt will be longarm machine quilted and completed with a label of appreciation with the veteran’s name.
Benefit Yard Sale to Support the Food Pantry

There will be a benefit yard sale at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road, Burnsville N.C. Friday and Saturday July 22nd and 23rd from 8:00am – 2:00 pm. Proceeds from the sale will go to support the food pantry at the church which helps people in need in our community. For more information call 828-284-1666.
Win This Beautiful Quilt!

The quilt was made by Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild as our 2022 Opportunity Quilt. The pattern is “Common Bride” by Laundry Basket Quilts. The techniques used to make this quilt include traditional piecing as well as Raw Edge Applique. The fabrics used are Morris Reproduction Reprints by Moda and various subdued backgrounds.
County
Yancey County, NC
Still Out of Touch With Reality

Based on the looks of the Yancey County Democrat “Headquarters,” these Yancey Democrats are still out of touch with reality. The front window says “It’s not political, it’s local?” When will Yancey County Democrats come back down to Earth and acknowledge that our world is more than local? Yancey Countians ARE EFFECTED by the evil being perpetrated upon all citizens of the United States. No, Johnny Riddle, Susan Jobe, Ms. Tyner, all those names listed on the window maybe didn’t contribute directly to the DESTRUCTION of America, but they support those who are destroying us. Democrats are destroying America and our lives and it’s not political or local, it’s detrimental to the way of life we live here in Yancey County and all across America and from the bottom up, these people will enforce this destruction and these destructive policies. A vote for a local Democrat is still voting for the demise of America. Don’t let local Democrats try to tell you that that’s not them. They have to take a side, “for America” or “not for America” and right now it’s “not for America.”
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Sarah Amanda Robinson

Sarah Amanda Robinson, age 39, of Burnsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Zane and Sherry Boone Robinson who both passed in 2011. Her daughter, Danielle, was her life. She worked at the...
Robin Hood Start July 30 at Parkway Playhouse

Are you ready for adventure? Join Robin Hood and friends (and foes) for Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood at Parkway Playhouse July 30 – August 13!. This family-friendly production tells the story of Robin Hood we all know and love. A man of the people who rebels against the king to give back to those in need. Filled with hilarious banter that will leave you laughing, crowd-pleasing fights that will have you ready to take arms with your fellow men and women, and romantic encounters that will make the toughest hearts swoon.
SIZZLIN’ SUMMER SERIES – Lawn Games, Face Painting, and REFIT

Move, paint, and play this Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the Burnsville Town Square during the next Sizzlin’ Summer Series event. The series has 12 weeks of fun, family-friendly, free physical activity opportunities. We invite kids, families, and community members of all ages and skill levels to join us for exciting summer activities.
