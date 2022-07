HONOLULU reached out to three chefs for their views on a changed and changing industry and how it’s reshaped their lives. Colin Hazama steadily rose in the local food scene, mentored by culinary stars Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi. Hazama was a semifinalist pick for the James Beard Rising Star Chef award in 2010, when he was chef de cuisine at Vongerichten’s Kaua‘i Grill at the St. Regis Princeville Resort. Twelve years later, he was executive chef at the storied Royal Hawaiian when he lost his job to the pandemic. Hazama used the unexpected downtime to launch C4 Table by Colin Hazama, establishing himself in a new niche of upscale comfort food.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 18 HOURS AGO