Valerie Bertinelli asks for separate trial for prenup... after ex Tom Vitale challenged it when asking for $50K a month in spousal support and $200K in legal fees

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Valerie Bertinelli has responded to estranged husband Tom Vitale after he challenged the validity of their December 2010 prenuptial agreement in early July.

The Food Network star has now asked for a separate trial regarding their prenup which could stall their divorce proceedings, according to a Monday report from People.

In early July Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees but the beauty has maintained that their prenup has a 'waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support.'

Take that! Valerie Bertinelli has responded to estranged husband Tom Vitale after he challenged the validity of their December 2010 prenuptial agreement in early July. The former couple was snapped in 2012 in NYC 
Still going strong: Here the star smiles as she is seen on Instagram on July 8

The Touched By An Angel actress and Vitale married on New Year's Day 2011 at their Malibu, California residence after dating for years.

The Hot In Cleveland actress filed for separation from Vitale in November 2021 stating 'irreconcilable differences.' She filed for divorce in May.

On Wednesday, Valerie filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by People.

The docs reportedly explain that Bertinelli hopes for 'an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement.'

And if it moved forward, the divorce proceedings would be delayed until validity is determined.

Touchy: The Food Network star has now asked for a separate trial regarding their prenup which could stall their divorce proceedings, according to a Monday report from People. They were snapped in LA kissing in 2012 

Bertinelli's lawyers have argued that bifurcation could 'assist the parties to achieve settlement of remaining issues.'

This comes after Vitale asked to receive $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees in early July, according to the records.

But she maintains that their 2010 prenup has a 'waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support.'

He also tried to block his estranged spouse from requesting spousal support.

Valerie and Tom's split has not been easy.

He wants money, she says no: In early July Vitale asked to be awarded $50,000 per month in spousal support and $200,000 in legal fees but the beauty has maintained that their prenup has a 'waiver of temporary and permanent spousal support'

In her book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Bertinelli described her parting from Vitale as slow and painful.

'We have drifted from the interests that made us a couple and found that those differences can't be fixed,' she said.

'He is a good man who is going through many of the same issues that I have faced: What can he do to add meaning and purpose to his life?

'Where can he find joy? What is he passionate about? What has he learned? And what does he do differently going forward? The paths we thought we were on changed.'

Chess game: On Wednesday, Valerie filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues in her and Vitale's divorce, according to court records obtained by People. Bertinelli, 62, was pictured in April at the Grammy Awards

Bertinelli had previously been wed to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen between 1981-2007, and they are parents to musician son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31.

The legendary guitar player died at 65 in October 2020 following a stroke and longtime cancer battle.

In the book she released earlier this year, Bertinelli opened up about her final moments with the late rock star and her son.

She wrote: ''I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.'

Bertinelli told the outlet in January that her parting from Vitale was not linked to her love for the late rock musician, as they 'grew apart.'

She added: 'The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.'

Wolf has proposed to his girlfriend Andraia Allsop, it was shared in early July.

A point: The docs reportedly explain that Bertinelli hopes for 'an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement.' And if it moved forward, the divorce proceedings would be delayed until validity is determined. Seen with son Wolfgang Van Halen
Family time: Wolf has proposed to his girlfriend Andraia Allsop, it was shared in early July

