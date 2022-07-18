Can Texans' Laremy Tunsil Be 'Best Tackle' of 2022 Season?

Returning from a season-ending injury, can Laremy Tunsil return to his Pro Bowl ways for the Texans' offensive line?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans won't have much to cheer for in 2022 based on the current status of their roster. That said, the return of Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil is one positive fans and the new coaching staff can hang their hats on.

Tunsil, 27, continues to be considered one of the better offensive tackles in the league since being drafted out of Ole Miss in 2016. The bigger question is can he be "the" best tackle for the impending season.

Rumors swirled last offseason that Tunsil could be traded before the start of the 2022 season due to his current contract. Texans general manager Nick Caserio elected to restructure his current deal from $26.1 million to $17.7 million, freeing up $8.4 million in space.

The one thing holding back Tunsil from a higher view entering the impending season is his string of injuries. In 2020, the former first-rounder was limited to 14 games. Last year, Tunsil started the first five games but was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a lingering thumb injury,

Given the circumstances of the injury, it's best to assume that factored into his regression. According to ESPN Stats and Info , he posted an 83.8 percent pass block win rate, which would have been outside the top 50 should he have been eligible in snaps. In both 2019 and 2020, his pass block win rate hovered at 90.6 percent.

As a run blocker, Tunsil's 76.1 percent win rate has ranked 16th among all tackles since his arrival in Houston back in 2019. That said, his over-run blocking grade has diminished each season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF's rankings , Tunsil has also declined in his overall grade each season since joining the Texans. In 2019, Tunsil graded out with a 75.8 . A year later, the n umber dropped to 75.4. In 2021, it dropped to a career-worst 60.8 .

The numbers suggest that Tunsil has begun a decline in his playing career since being traded to Houston. And while injuries have factored into his level of play, each season has ended with lesser expectations than when the season began.

Tunsil's top priority entering training camp should be his overall health rather than his status among other tackles. The 2022 season is a pivotal one for not just his status among other pass-protectors but perhaps his longevity as a member of the Texans' future.

Tunsil is slated to start at left tackle under the direction of new offensive line coach George Warhop. Former first-round pick Tytus Howard, who started at both left guard and left tackle last season, is projected to return to right tackle with the addition of 2022 first-rounder Kenyon Green.

The Texans begin training camp starting July 29.