Juries convict two men in 2018 Bakersfield murder, torture case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Separate juries found two men guilty Monday of first degree murder, torture, and other charges in the 2018 killing and robbery of a man in Bakersfield.

According to court documents, Gerell Hasley and Seantazz Thomason lured Moises Leon to an apartment on July 26th, 2018, in the 3900 block of Q St. via an accomplice.

Hasley and Thomason assaulted Leon, put him into the rear of his vehicle, and drove him throughout northeast Bakersfield looking for a large amount of money Leon supposedly had, according to court documents.

The men continued to assault Leon during the drive before shooting and killing him, according to court documents.

His vehicle was reported on fire in the 800 block of Pacheco Ave. and firefighters found Leon's body, according to court documents.

Bakersfield Police Department detectives found the injuries that Leon had consistent with being prodded with the barrel of a firearm, from being pistol whipped, a dislocated shoulder, multiple burn marks, severe swelling to the face, and gunshots wounds to his ear, head, and chest, according to court documents.

“The defendants brutally robbed and tortured the victim. The victim’s death resulted from the defendants’ extended infliction of senseless violence originating from their planned robbery. The conviction of the defendants, by dual juries, ensures accountability and justice for their crime.”

Hasley and Thomason were convicted of first degree murder, torture, kidnapping with robbery, and second degree robbery.

Each man faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Thomason is set to be sentenced on Aug. 15th. Hasley is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7th.