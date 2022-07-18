ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Fire Department on scene of working fire on Hunterwood Drive

By Anissa Connell
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire at 3445 Hunterwood Drive.

According to the department, Engine 11 is on the scene and is reporting the fire is showing in the attic of the two-story home.

Both occupants exited the home safely and will be displaced. They are both being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There is extensive damage to the roof, according to the department.

Neighbors reported to firefighters that there were strong storms and lightning in the area. The actual cause of the fire is under investigation.

