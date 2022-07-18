ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gk3dQkS00

Traffic on Florida ’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

11-month-old boy dies inside hot car in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An 11-month-old baby boy died inside a hot car in Tallahassee on Tuesday -- marking the second child to die in a hot car this year in Florida. Just last week, a 3-year-old died after being left inside a vehicle in northern Miami-Dade County. Kids and Cars...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFLA

Missing Florida man’s boat washes up with motor still running

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Family members of a missing Florida man whose boat washed ashore with the motor running said they still question some things about his disappearance. According to a WPBF report, Dale Hossfield, 68, left the Fort Pierce Inlet around 2 p.m. on May 18 on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man drives for mile chased by deputy with lights and siren activated

A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Cows#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident
ABC Action News WFTS

Florida law enforcement agencies cracking down on speeders during 'Operation Southern Slow Down'

TAMPA, Fla. — A campaign aimed at helping "save lives and prevent reckless driving and speeding" in Florida and four other southeastern states kicked off Monday. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and local law enforcement agencies, announced that "Operation Southern Slow Down" will run from Monday, July 18, through Saturday, July 23.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Elderly Florida woman killed by alligators after falling in pond

Two alligators killed an elderly woman in Florida after she fell into a pond near her home on Friday night, according to local authorities. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, a woman was seen falling into a pond along the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club golf course in Englewood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuffPost

Florida Official Tells Highway Trooper He Runs The County During Traffic Stop

A Florida official who was stopped for speeding told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper “I run the county” during a stop on June 19, according to dashcam footage. A traffic citation shows Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins was stopped by a trooper for driving his red Ferrari 92 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 95, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.
WFLA

Polk County deputies search for woman caught on camera stealing child’s phone

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a woman appearing to steal a child’s phone from a Lakeland gas station on Friday. The sheriff’s office said the alleged theft took place on July 9. A young boy and his mother were visiting a Circle K gas station when the boy set down his phone to get a Polar Pop, according to a Facebook post. He accidentally left the phone behind.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox17.com

Skinny dippers break record in Florida

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — A world record was broken as 769 people plunged into the ocean at Blind Creek Beach on Sunday, wearing nothing but a smile. The Treasure Coast Naturists aimed to beat its original record of 431 skinny dippers—a record which it set last year.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

752K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy