ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

SB Co. publishes data on death rate, includes first year of pandemic

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y12Ou_0gk3dFHh00

A new report that looks at death data across Santa Barbara County was published Monday.

The Public Health Department shared the findings, which looked at leading causes and rates of death across different demographics from 2018 through 2020.

9,857 people died in the three-year period, or about 0.7% of the nearly 450,000 residents of Santa Barbara County. Health officials say that puts the mortality rate of Santa Barbara County residents 8% below the rate across California.

The number of Santa Barbara County residents who died from 2018 to 2020 went up compared to previous years, but health officials say when adjusted for age, the death rate is on the decline.

Leading causes of death

Cancer and heart disease were the two leading causes of death across the county.

A new category was the third most common cause of death: unintentional injuries.

The CDC places car accidents, unintentional falls and unintentional poisonings in the category.

In prior years, the category has regularly ranked 5 th or 6 th most common cause of death in Santa Barbara County, but its frequency has gone up each year since 2013. It rose from 16.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 2013 to 39.1 deaths per 100,000 people in the most recent report.

Alzheimer's disease, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, diabetes, liver disease, suicide and the flu were the 4th-10th leading causes of death.

Demographics

Men died at a higher rate than women did in the county, health officials say. Compared to women, men had a 39% higher death rate for cancer, a 26% higher death rate for heart disease and a 63% higher death rate for unintentional injuries.

When measuring across race and ethnicity, health officials say death rates went down significantly among Asian/Pacific Islanders, multiracial and Hispanic residents.

The death rate among white residents went up 46% percent, reaching a rate nearly 3 times higher than the Hispanic death rate, which went down 40% in the same time period.

COVID-19 deaths in 2020

The compiled report includes a section dedicated to deaths from COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic.

174 county residents died from COVID-19 in 2020, including 80 women and 94 men. The pandemic caused an average 30.5 deaths per 100,000 people, ranking just under stroke, the 5 th leading cause of death in the county, which has a death rate of 33.7 per 100,000 people.

Deaths from COVID-19 were highest among male and white populations in the county.

North Santa Barbara County had the highest death rate from COVID-19 in 2020.

Senior Epidemiologist Joy Kane says the Public Health Department will publish a more detailed report that analyzes how race/ethnicity and location play a role in mortality rates.

Death reports from 2013 through 2020 are available online at Santa Barbara County Public Health's website.

Comments / 0

Related
capitolweekly.net

Sea level rise, a wild coast and a trip to ‘The Ranch,’ a surfer’s paradise

A unique stretch of southern California coastline has remained untrammeled due to a mix of geography and private property. Will climate change destroy it?. The sea levels keep rising here, and when you get out of your car and walk the Golden State, you can’t help but think about what Californians will lose when irreplaceable stretches of its iconic coast get inundated and eroded due to climate change.
TRAVEL
Lompoc Record

Northern Santa Barbara County White men statistically most likely to die

If you’re a White non-Hispanic man living in northern Santa Barbara County, you’re more likely to die than people from other demographic categories, particularly a multiracial woman living in the South County, according to information released this week. On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Leading Causes of Death Revealed in New Report

Over the past three years, the death rate for Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic residents declined by 40 percent, while the death rate for White non-Hispanic residents increased by 46 percent. Between 2018 and 2020, the White death rate — 899.5 per 100,000 — was the highest in the county and nearly three times higher than the death rate for Hispanic residents. This information comes courtesy of a new report on the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Hits COVID Code Red as Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso Departs

This past Tuesday, the fond farewells showered upon Van Do-Reynoso — who stepped down last week after five very long years as Santa Barbara County’s public health director just as the county’s COVID risk level moved to “high” — by the county supervisors was infused with a sense of urgency and intimacy common to people who have spent too much time hunkered down in the same foxhole.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortality Rate#Race And Ethnicity#Cdc#Sb Co
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is urging people to help families in need in Lompoc. For the first time since 2019, the foodbank is hosting the 17th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event. The organization says this is the biggest fundraiser it offers for low-income families and others in need The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara MTD service changes to occur Aug. 15

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara MTD's annual service change will go into effect on Aug. 15. Temporary schedule reductions were implemented at the end of April due to a shortage of bus operators, and the majority of the reductions will remain in effect through Aug. 15 due to the continued shortage, said MTD spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
Santa Barbara Independent

Knock, Knock: Health Ambassadors Begin Door-to-Door Surveys This Week

This week, teams of trained UCSB volunteers and Cottage Community Health Ambassadors began knocking on doors throughout Santa Barbara County — but with a special focus on the city of Santa Barbara’s Westside — as part of a special health-needs-assessment survey. Technically, two separate surveys were launched...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

Quirky, Hidden, Unique Places in Ventura

We don’t have a Gum Wall – we prefer to keep our gum in our mouth – but in Ventura we do have two (sometimes hidden) World War II gun turrets on the beach, the office where Johnny Cash hammered out business deals, and the church that inadvertently led to Cash’s famed Folsom Prison concert. Plus, Perry Mason’s real-life office, a haunted adobe, and a memorial to the greatest surfing dog ever – a memorial that will happily remind you that there are so many good things in life.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics appoints new CEO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has appointed a new CEO to replace Dr. Charles Fenzi who announced his retirement in January. Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian will now take the reins of the clinic, using his experience as a highly-accomplished health care executive to continue delivering medical care to the Santa Barbara area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy